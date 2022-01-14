10 classy ring ideas inspired by Megan Fox’s two-stone engagement ring

Machine Gun Kelly put a ring on it! The rapper didn’t want to propose to Megan Fox with something mundane. Instead, he proposed to her with a two-stone ring to commemorate their one-of-a-kind love. Here’s all you need to know.
Everything about Megan Fox’s engagement ring
After more than a year of dating, the Born with Horns artist, 31, proposed to Fox. While Megan Fox posted a video of Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Barker) proposing to her on Instagram, Kelly was the one to reveal the stunning engagement ring. Kelly worked with famous jeweller Stephen Webster to create the ring. It’s meaningful because he chose a two-stone ring with her birthstone, an emerald, and his birthstone, a diamond. They’re interwoven together with double twisting bands “that draws together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he said.
“‘Yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he wrote. “I know the tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨”
Webster tells Vogue that Baker’s romanticism struck him. “He wanted something that was completely original and meaningful to both Megan and himself. He fed me lots of material in an almost lyrical form. I used this to create the two rings which become one. I used magnets embedded in the gold to attract the two rings together when worn as one. Possibly the most romantic story I have had to work with.”
Shop rings inspired by Megan Fox’s engagement ring
From Emily Ratajkowski’s dual-diamonds on a yellow gold band to Solange Knowles’s two bezel-set stones, non-traditional rings have become a popular trend in recent times. See it, like it, want it — and shop the coolest two-stone rings similar to Megan Fox’s engagement ring.
Although this is not an exact replica of Megan’s engagement ring, the hue is quite similar. This stunning bespoke diamond oval and emerald two stone ring from Jemma Wynne is made of 18K yellow gold and has 3cts of Diamond Oval and 3cts of Emerald Rectangle.
It is a lovely ring with a GIA certified octagon-cut shaped blue sapphire weighing 5.77 carats and GIA certified fancy yellow diamond and fancy deep yellow diamond on either side of the sapphire weighing 1.88 carats. The sapphire is of high quality, with a cornflower blue colour and superb clarity and brilliance. It originates from Madagascar. The fancy yellow and fancy deep yellow diamonds are of excellent quality and clarity and come with two GIA certifications. It’s a wonderful engagement ring choice, the ideal way to express one’s love for another!
If you don’t like the idea of a two-stone band but still want something similar to Megan Fox’s engagement, this three-stone emerald and diamond ring is a perfect choice.
This is another great choice if you love the way the yellow and colourless gems look together! Although the colour and shape of the stones are different from Fox’s, the asymmetry is beautiful.
If you like the theme of Megan’s ring but aren’t sure about the pear-cut, this is a fantastic option. The heart diamonds ring is a touch more pricey than your average ring, but it’s a classic for a reason. The two diamonds in the middle are natural heart shape cut diamonds.
If you don’t love the two-stone, two-colour diamond pear-cut style, but still dig the asymmetrical look and green gem, this is a great option.
Carbon & Hyde’s Twin Ring features two large pear shape stones wrapped in pave diamonds. The perfect fine ring if your beau doesn’t like coloured gems.
The Emerald Diamond Trace Pavé Ring is crafted of polished 18 karat gold, showcasing a fluid line of diamonds that delicately dances around the finger with a floating 1.6ct pear cut emerald. If your partner like pear-shaped stones and prefers to keep things simple and elegant, this is a gorgeous engagement ring option.
All Images: Courtesy Brands