12 most exquisite vintage engagement rings to pop the question

It’s easy to see the appeal of a vintage engagement ring. The nostalgic piece of jewellery comes with an innate sense of history and a strong feeling of romance.

Find out which era of vintage jewellery speaks to you before you say yes—to the ring and your impending proposal. Whether it’s Georgian (1714-1830), Victorian (1837-1901), Edwardian (1890s-1915), Art Deco (1920s-1930s), Retro, Mid-Century, or a re-set family heirloom, each period provides something unique in terms of design, stone quality, metalwork, motifs, and more. Consider going vintage if you like the idea of wearing a chunk of history or if you want a one-of-a-kind ring that nobody has.

12 most beautiful vintage engagement rings