12 most exquisite vintage engagement rings to pop the question

It’s easy to see the appeal of a vintage engagement ring. The nostalgic piece of jewellery comes with an innate sense of history and a strong feeling of romance.
Find out which era of vintage jewellery speaks to you before you say yes—to the ring and your impending proposal. Whether it’s Georgian (1714-1830), Victorian (1837-1901), Edwardian (1890s-1915), Art Deco (1920s-1930s), Retro, Mid-Century, or a re-set family heirloom, each period provides something unique in terms of design, stone quality, metalwork, motifs, and more. Consider going vintage if you like the idea of wearing a chunk of history or if you want a one-of-a-kind ring that nobody has.
12 most beautiful vintage engagement rings
An Edwardian style solitaire ring with an oval zircon set in a handmade openwork platinum mount accented with diamonds and 1.89 carat Zircon.
A delicate ring made during the Victorian era, circa 1870s-1890s. Stacked vertically are three prong-set Old Mine Cut diamonds. The 18k rose gold is the perfect compliment to the stones creating a warm all-over glow. The open construction of the back and sides make light pour through the diamonds creating a beautiful sparkle.
Halford is an exquisite platinum, ruby and diamond engagement ring made in the early 2000s. The classic ring centres a bright, deep red Oval Mixed Cut ruby accompanied by a Guild Laboratories certificate stating the ruby weighs exactly 1.08 carat. The centre ruby is further adorned by a traditional halo of fourteen Round Brilliant Cut diamonds totalling exactly 0.30ct in additional weight.
A breathtaking vintage-style beauty. Fancy colour diamonds exhibit rare hues that extend beyond the standard grading scale. The 3.50-carat oval gem that sparkles at the centre of this stunning ring has a lovely light golden brown colour that scintillates with sparks of prismatic colour.
A beautiful diamond ring made circa 1920 with a breathtaking centre stone. It features an amazing elongated carré cut diamond weighing approximately 2.24 carats with very high colour and clarity. This timeless diamond ring is a steadfast favourite and would make a fantastic engagement ring.
An Art Deco ring brings together a striking Colombian emerald with two pear-shaped diamonds. The piece is circa 1925 and is the perfect vintage pick for the bride who wants more than diamonds.
A pair of old European cut diamonds totalling approximately 4 carats are accented with baguette and single-cut diamonds totalling approximately 0.50 carat in a platinum bypass ring signed Yard Inc. Circa 1920s.
An emerald-cut emerald weighing approximately 2 carats is set to the centre of a navette shape cluster accented with approximately 2 carats of old European cut diamonds mounted in platinum topped yellow gold. Circa 1900.
A retro gold and cushion-cut yellow sapphire ring in a coiled wirework surround and flanked by six pear-shaped diamonds, in 18k. Atw 2.70 carat diamonds; atw 7.00 carats yellow sapphire.
This beautiful ring dates back to 1910 features three Old European Cut diamonds in a classic trefoil arrangement and is accented by petite diamonds on each side of the ring. The finish offers the perfect amount of sparkle.
This stunning vintage engagement ring is centred with a marquise brilliant cut diamond in a six-prong setting. The shoulders are each channel set with three (3) baguette cut diamonds bezel set on the side and bordered with milgrain edging. This makes a stunning vintage engagement ring for your other half.
A Retro bypass ring comprised of pavé diamond and graduated sapphire baguettes, in platinum. This would make a perfect engagement ring if your other half likes more than diamonds in a ring.
