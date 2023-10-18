Shine like the moon: Must-have silver earrings this festive season

While trends in metal jewellery have changed significantly over the years, the charm of pure silver earrings has stood the test of time. The affordable price point of the cool-toned precious metal, its malleable property that allows silver to be carved in intricate designs, and the various polishes that can be achieved often make silver earrings statement pieces that can be passed down the generations.

Actors like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nayanthara are usually seen embracing silver ornaments both onscreen and offscreen. The natural sparkle of pure silver also complements well with gemstones, making it a popular choice for any jewellery aficionado.

Silver has other benefits as well. According to an article published on the US National Library of Medicine website, it has been used over the centuries to prevent the transmission of infection. The report also concluded that its benefit in reducing or preventing infection could be seen in several applications, including as a topical treatment for burns and chronic wounds.

However, the most visible way to incorporate silver into your lifestyle is by wearing silver earrings. They blend effortlessly with both traditional and modern outfits and that is exactly why they should be your pick this festive season.

How to style silver earrings to match your overall look

Versatile designs make silver earrings work well with a variety of outfits. With several options available, you can easily get confused about how to style them right. Before zeroing in on a specific piece, carefully analyse your ensemble.

If you feel tarnishing is a turn-off when it comes to choosing pure silver earrings, opt for 925 sterling silver. Sterling silver is an alloy of silver that contains 92.5 per cent pure silver and 7.5 per cent other metals, generally copper.

Silver is also available in various tones. It is important to pay attention to the details and finish of the jewellery. Sparkling white silver jewellery with a highly reflective glossy finish best suits people with a cool undertone. Those with warm undertones should pick matte finish options in oxidised dark grey, yellow and rose-gold tint finishes.

Simple earrings work best with casual outfits and ornate ones sync well with ethnic ensembles.

T rendy silver earrings for the festive season

Silver jhumkas

These are pieces that will stay in fashion forever. You cannot go wrong pairing a statement silver jhumka with a saree. Stone-studded or beaded options work well with monochrome sarees and can be a great choice for weddings too. Simple styles can be paired with embellished sarees. For extra oomph, try geometrical jhumkas.

Drop earrings

Hanging from your earlobes, the drop style is a simple design, best worn with casual dresses. When you want to keep your look minimal, but are bored with studs, drop earrings can be an ideal option. They work with both Western and traditional outfits. Drops adorned with gemstones are an elegant choice and can suit any occasion.

Silver hoops

Hoops are classic pieces that are here to stay. From simple ones to embellished options, they come in various designs and effortlessly go with almost all outfits. Another reason why hoops appeal to people across age groups is their availability in multiple sizes, from tiny versions to bangle-sized ones.

They are best paired with bohemian outfits and an Indo-western look. Try wide hoops, or styles in hammered textures and in unique shapes to stand out.

Silver studs

If dangling earrings are too ornate for you, then silver studs are a perfect alternative to make a subtle yet impressive statement. They work best with Western apparel. While you will find a multitude of designs in this style, make sure it matches your ensemble.

Stone-studded silver earrings are classic pieces to invest in as they never go out of fashion. While plain, minimal studs are ideal for daily wear, pick elaborate designs if you love elegant pieces.

Chaandbalis

The word Chaandbali is a combination of two words: chand, meaning moon, and bali meaning earring. Exuding regal elegance, these intricately worked moon-shaped earrings are usually studded with crystals and the fringes are embellished with pearls or stones. Chandbalis in unique designs are best paired with sarees and kurtas. When wearing a grand chandbali, keep other accessories minimal. They are best suited to wedding looks.

How to style silver earrings with your necklace and rings

If you want to draw attention to your earrings, you will need to keep the rest of your accessories minimal. When donning large silver earrings, it is best to keep your neck bare. Minimal and stackable rings work well with silver studs and hoops for a boho look. Simple chains work best when you wear big silver studs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How to prevent silver earrings from oxidation?

Right storage is an important aspect to consider when it comes to silver jewellery. Always store silver items in a cool and dry place. Wrap delicate pieces in soft cloth or cotton in an airtight box. When storing in pouches, make sure to deflate the pouch to prevent oxidation.

After use, clean the jewellery using a soft cloth. It is also a good idea to get your jewellery polished by an authentic jeweller occasionally.

– What are the top five trending designs of earrings?

Simple hoops and traditional jhumkas are styles that never go out of style. You can also opt for intricate chandbalis or a classic chandelier design for the festive season. Studs and drops match casual outfits.

– What is the best way to style silver earrings?

Heavily embellished pure silver earrings are best paired with ethnic costumes, in monochrome tones. Minimal studs, small hoops and drop earrings work best with workwear.