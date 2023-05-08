Pledge your loyalty with the Gucci Link to Love fine jewellery collection

From high street to high end, the trend for link jewellery is a ubiquitous one. Joining the bandwagon is Gucci with a new campaign dedicated to this modern classic. Here’s everything we love about the Gucci Link to Love fine jewellery collection.

Link jewellery is a bit of a lock-in when it comes to modern heirlooms, and it’s widely favoured by high jewellery brands looking to capture the whims of a contemporary woman. The Florentine brand’s new campaign for the Gucci Link to Love fine jewellery collection is aimed at modern romances. Depicting the Houses’ individualistic codes of design, this timeless collection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings can be paired as per individual style. From stacking bracelets and rings to layering necklaces, Gucci jewellery is all about creative expression.

Crafted in hues of white, yellow, and rose gold and accentuated with precious stones such as diamonds or green tourmalines along with the collection’s signature octagonal shape for a bold look. The Gucci Link to Love fine jewellery collection plays with different finishes, from plain to studded to finely striped. The studded pattern is most distinct in the collections’ bracelets and necklaces (with a variety of lengths and thicknesses) and it is the ultimate symbol of love and partnership. Another statement charm worthy of space in your jewellery chest is the bold hoop earrings with a bi-colour finish (pink and white gold) that stands out from the crowd. So if you’re looking to forge strong links or connections, this array of keepsakes from Gucci fine jewellery should definitely be on your radar.

All Images: Courtesy Gucci.