Rihanna shines bright: All about the INR 5.7 cr diamond watch choker that stole the show

In a moment that captured the attention of the fashion world, music sensation Rihanna made a bold and unforgettable statement at Pharrell Williams’ debut Louis Vuitton show in Paris. Dressed to impress and sitting in front row among an array of notable celebrities, Rihanna effortlessly stole the spotlight with an extraordinary accessory that left everyone in awe—a custom Jacob & Co. watch worn around her neck.

Rihanna, known for her impeccable sense of style and trendsetting prowess, took the concept of timepiece fashion to new heights by adorning herself with an exceptional watch-choker. This stunning piece of jewellery, worth a staggering INR 5.7 crores, showcased an 18-karat-gold Flying Tourbillon embellished with 339 exquisite baguette diamonds. The watch, complete with a hand-wound movement and a remarkable 42-hour power reserve, was elegantly secured on a custom alligator-embossed calfskin strap.

This one-of-a-kind timepiece-choker is a testament to Rihanna’s unparalleled creativity and status as a fashion icon. Coming directly from her visionary mind, she collaborated with Jacob & Co. to bring her unique concept to life. As the brand revealed, Rihanna approached them with the idea of wearing a timepiece in a completely different manner, and together they explored various options before selecting this extraordinary creation.

Rihanna’s affinity for luxurious timepieces is no secret. Over the years, she has showcased an impressive collection of watches, each adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to her iconic looks. From her previous Jacob & Co. watch worn during her memorable Super Bowl performance to her announcement of her first pregnancy with a rare Rolex King Midas, Rihanna has consistently demonstrated her love for horological masterpieces. However, the Flying Tourbillon, with its limited edition status of only 18 pieces in existence, stands out as one of her most exceptional choices yet.

Beyond being a remarkable fashion statement, Rihanna’s choice to wear a diamond watch around her neck at the LV Fashion Show symbolises the constant evolution and daring experimentation within the world of luxury accessories. Her ability to redefine norms and challenge conventions highlights her influence as a trendsetter and trailblazer. As the photograph of Rihanna wearing the watch-choker went viral, social media platforms were flooded with discussions and admiration for her boldness and distinct style.