facebook
Home > Style > Jewellery > 7 stunning ring designs inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s green engagement ring
7 stunning ring designs inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s green engagement ring
Style
12 Apr 2022 04:21 PM

7 stunning ring designs inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s green engagement ring

Anushka Narula
7 stunning ring designs inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s green engagement ring
Style
7 stunning ring designs inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s green engagement ring

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement with a stunning green diamond ring. The music star previously stated in her ‘On the JLo‘ newsletter that the colour is very symbolic. Here’s all you need to know.

Everything about Jennifer Lopez’s green engagement ring

“I always say the colour green is my lucky colour,” JLo, previously wrote. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring
Image: Courtesy OnTheJlo.com

Now, if you’re the type of person who sees a massive green gemstone and thinks, “Hey, that must be an emerald,” that’s not accurate. According to reports, JLo’s green bling is an 8.5-carat natural green diamond, making it extremely rare and valuable.

“If that is indeed a green diamond, then I am stunned,” Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six. “A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million.”

Shop rings inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring

Jump To / Table of Contents

Cushion Cut Natural Light Green Ring

1 /7

Cushion Cut Natural Light Green Ring

Although this is not a replica of Jennifer’s engagement ring, the hue is quite similar. This stunning light green ring is a 6-carat cushion-cut gemstone.

Price:
Rs 7,952
shop here
Fancy Light Green Diamond Three-Stone Ring

2 /7

Fancy Light Green Diamond Three-Stone Ring

A gorgeous diamond three stone ring. Set with a cushion-shaped modified brilliant-cut diamond within a four claw setting, flanked to each side by a trapezoid cut diamond. The centre stone featured is 2.40 carat and shows such a beautiful fancy light green colour with even colour distribution.

Price:
Rs 13,14,025
shop here
Natural Green Sapphire Diamond Gold Three-Stone Engagement Ring

3 /7

Natural Green Sapphire Diamond Gold Three-Stone Engagement Ring

If you like the theme of JLo’s ring but aren’t sure about the shape, this is a fantastic option. A natural green Sapphire engagement ring with yellow and grey overtones.

Price:
Rs 3,30,985
shop here
Green Amethyst Engagement Ring

4 /7

Green Amethyst Engagement Ring

If you don’t like the idea of a two-stone band but still want something similar to JLo’s engagement, this halo ring is a perfect choice. It features a 7*9mm oval cut real green amethyst and sterling silver finished with rhodium.

Price:
Rs 10,636
shop here
18K CZ Crystal, Simulated Green Emerald Ring

5 /7

18K CZ Crystal, Simulated Green Emerald Ring

This may not be a replica of JLo’s ring, but it’s still a super chic piece. Plus, Lopez has said that green is her lucky colour — synthetic green emeralds still fall under that umbrella!

Price:
Rs 1,414
shop here
Grand Green Tourmaline Engagement Ring

6 /7

Grand Green Tourmaline Engagement Ring

The Grand engagement ring setting is a stunning piece, featuring a tourmaline center stone and two shield-cut diamond side-stones set in platinum.

Price:
Rs 5,78,645
shop here
Kiki Cushion, Tapered Diamond Shoulders & Green Amethyst Ring

7 /7

Kiki Cushion, Tapered Diamond Shoulders & Green Amethyst Ring

This is another great choice if you love the green hue! Although the design of the ring is different from JLo’s, it is beautiful.

All Images: Courtesy Getty Images

Price:
1,78,265
shop here
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck JLo's engagement ring
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
Fashion Beauty
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.