7 stunning ring designs inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s green engagement ring

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement with a stunning green diamond ring. The music star previously stated in her ‘On the JLo‘ newsletter that the colour is very symbolic. Here’s all you need to know.
“I always say the colour green is my lucky colour,” JLo, previously wrote. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”
Now, if you’re the type of person who sees a massive green gemstone and thinks, “Hey, that must be an emerald,” that’s not accurate. According to reports, JLo’s green bling is an 8.5-carat natural green diamond, making it extremely rare and valuable.
“If that is indeed a green diamond, then I am stunned,” Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six. “A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million.”
Although this is not a replica of Jennifer’s engagement ring, the hue is quite similar. This stunning light green ring is a 6-carat cushion-cut gemstone.
A gorgeous diamond three stone ring. Set with a cushion-shaped modified brilliant-cut diamond within a four claw setting, flanked to each side by a trapezoid cut diamond. The centre stone featured is 2.40 carat and shows such a beautiful fancy light green colour with even colour distribution.
If you like the theme of JLo’s ring but aren’t sure about the shape, this is a fantastic option. A natural green Sapphire engagement ring with yellow and grey overtones.
If you don’t like the idea of a two-stone band but still want something similar to JLo’s engagement, this halo ring is a perfect choice. It features a 7*9mm oval cut real green amethyst and sterling silver finished with rhodium.
This may not be a replica of JLo’s ring, but it’s still a super chic piece. Plus, Lopez has said that green is her lucky colour — synthetic green emeralds still fall under that umbrella!
The Grand engagement ring setting is a stunning piece, featuring a tourmaline center stone and two shield-cut diamond side-stones set in platinum.
This is another great choice if you love the green hue! Although the design of the ring is different from JLo’s, it is beautiful.
All Images: Courtesy Getty Images