7 stunning ring designs inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s green engagement ring

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement with a stunning green diamond ring. The music star previously stated in her ‘On the JLo‘ newsletter that the colour is very symbolic. Here’s all you need to know.

Everything about Jennifer Lopez’s green engagement ring

“I always say the colour green is my lucky colour,” JLo, previously wrote. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

Now, if you’re the type of person who sees a massive green gemstone and thinks, “Hey, that must be an emerald,” that’s not accurate. According to reports, JLo’s green bling is an 8.5-carat natural green diamond, making it extremely rare and valuable.

“If that is indeed a green diamond, then I am stunned,” Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six. “A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million.”

Shop rings inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring