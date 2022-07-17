Shedding light on the Hermès ‘Les jeux de l’ombre’ jewellery collection

A lighter take on the Hermès ‘Les jeux de l’ombre’ jewellery collection launched in Paris last week.

When it comes to displaying jewellery, lighting plays a crucial role. It holds the ability to capture the myriad colour, shapes, and textures of the piece. The role of light transpires into various aspects of jewellery – from the cut of the diamonds to the designs. Rarely does it mention its obverse side – the shadow? It’s this juxtaposition of light and shadows that captured the fancy of Pierre Hardy, creative director of Hermès jewellery. So for his seventh jewellery collection, ‘Les jeux de l’ombre’, he emphasised on both the beauty of light and dark.

Launched amist the buzz of Paris Haute Couture Week, the Hermès ‘Les jeux de l’ombre’ jewellery collection captures the dichotomy between light and dark. It talks about the properties of the two contrasts – the movement of shadow and its relationship with light. Presented at the Faubourg Saint Honoré store in Paris, the French maison showcased a collection of 53 pieces, each more illuminating than the other.

Shadow is interpreted on the Lueurs du jour rings, earrings, and necklaces in the form of the material it uses aka jade that is worked by hand to give it a satin finish. The stones, used in the Hermès ‘Les jeux de l’ombre’ jewellery collection, are plunged into the contours of the jewellery pieces. For the Ombres pieces, this idea of shadow is captured via the use of titanium set into the rose gold.

As you move through the collection, the jewellery pieces break away from the shadows and radiate an intense and colourful glow. This introduction to light is done via gemstones in dégradé or monochrome shades as seen on the Miroir d’ombre necklace. Meanwhile, the juxtaposition of light and dark can be seen on the Chaînes d’ombre necklace in their use of flat-cut white diamonds and dégradés of black spinels and blue sapphires. If luminance is what you chase, the Lumières brutes, a series of unique rings and earrings are worthy of exploring. An ode to the shades of the sun crafted using rough, uncut stones: yellow diamonds, brown diamonds, spessartite garnets, tsavorite garnets, and tourmalines. It’s not just the use of material that highlights this contrast but also the design and structure of each jewel. For instance, in the Couleurs du jour necklace, a triptych opens and closes concealing its treasures or exposing them to the light. The entire collection is a result of hours of meticulous craftsmanship where they individually and carefully position each stone.

A closer look at the Hermès ‘Les jeux de l’ombre’ jewellery