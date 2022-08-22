The new direction for Indian designer jewellery beyond wedding wear

Sabyasachi High Jewellery is back at Bergdorf Goodman. Shivan Narresh collaborates with couture jewellery house, Aulerth for a holiday line. Here are our two bits on why the world of Indian designer jewellery isn’t limited to opulent wedding sets.

Traditionally speaking gold was reserved for heavy-duty jewellery pieces while colourful trinkets were classified under costume jewellery. But look around, the very definition of what differentiates traditional gold jewellery from contemporary fashion jewellery. Modern, minimalistic brands like Misho, The Line and Anu Merton are using 18k gold alongside precious stones like diamonds, pearls, emeralds, and rubies. It’s a departure from the ideology that gold is an investment metal, one reserved for weddings and special occasions. Alongside this revolution in jewellery making is the shift from traditional designs and silhouettes to more modern, unconventional and even bohemian styles for fine jewellery. We aren’t simply talking about modern diamond sets or chandelier earrings, but the shift to incorporating experimental and often trinket-like styles for fine jewellery. It’s with this thought process we explore two new collections that subvert tradition to set new norms in jewellery making.

Sabyasachi High Jewellery back at Bergdorf Goodman

Three times a charm, and the return of Sabyasachi High Jewellery to New York’s famed departmental store, Bergdorf Goodman couldn’t be more accurate. It solidifies our theory that there is a larger global audience that goes beyond the Indian diaspora accepting this unique aesthetic. The Bengal Byzantine Broadway Collection takes over the jewellery salon at Bergdorf’s for a month starting August 24 and is a mash-up of various schools of design pierced together with craft techniques from Bengal. “As the world hunts more and more for authenticity, I am confident that the next generation of the greatest jewellery designers will come from India. We have a sophisticated history of hand-crafted jewellery that goes back centuries, and I have made a promise to myself to work relentlessly to conserve this legacy and make it relevant again,” shares Sabyasachi Mukherjee in a statement. His collection, then, is an amalgamation of indigenous craft and materials while the design panders to an eclectic mood. The use of myriad gemstones is privy to this aesthetic – aquamarines, tourmalines, iolites, rhodolites, turquoise, corals, pearls, jaspers and uncut diamonds. The use of multi-coloured gemstones, the layered styles and touches like a velvet tie-clasp bridge the gap between costume and couture.

Shivan & Narresh collaborate with Aulerth

Aulerth was born out of the need to provide consciously-made jewellery with minimal environmental impact to the Indian consumer. It’s this ideology that leads them to create Indian designer jewellery pieces using materials with reduced mining footprint and made to last. With its latest collaboration, aka the Numisma collection by resort wear designers Shivan & Narresh, the brand aims to create modern classics that can be passed on. Drawing from the Latin word meaning the practice of collecting coins, the collection is inspired by the monetary system and Indian tradition of converting gold coins into pendants or necklaces. The collection alludes to the pre-colonial era where Indians would convert the gold coins (aka currency) received from British merchants in lieu of spices for jewellery charms. It alludes to the richness of our country and the tradition of jewel making. Necklaces, earrings, and stacked bracelets – it’s a collection designed for destination weddings, nights of revelry and even holiday glamour.

