7 traditional yet modern Rudraksha jewellery pieces you can buy online

This Maha Shivaratri, we are looking at a newer way to celebrate the festival — by investing in the semi-precious beads of Rudraksha. These Rudraksha jewellery pieces are traditional yet modern, which will complement your everyday look as well as stylish ensembles.
Contemporary Rudraksha jewellery to buy online
The dried stonefruit is known to have special significance and healing powers. According to popular religious beliefs, Rudraksha was originated from the tears of Lord Shiva, and therefore, to please him, devotees adorn these beads as jewellery. The stones are primarily sourced from India, Indonesia, and Nepal for jewellery and malas (garlands); they are valued similarly to semi-precious stones.
A lot of brands have designed Rudraksha into contemporary jewellery pieces that can be worn to pair the outfits or simply as statement pieces. So, with Mahashivratri knocking right outside the door, what better way to celebrate the festival than to invest in these gorgeous Rudraksha ornaments. Buy Rudraksha jewellery online without much fuss and opt for the spiritual path in your own unique way.
This 22 Karat Yellow Gold Rudraksha Chain set is from Tanishq’s ‘Shagun’ collection. This devotional gold chain is embellished with Rudraksha beads that pair well with ethnic wear and modern ensembles.
This Sterling Silver Rudraksha Bracelet, curated by Ahilya Jewels, complements casuals and ethnics. One of the many special things about this beautiful piece of jewellery is that it is handcrafted.
The Rudraksha Key Pendant is a perfect piece when you have to indulge in festive and ceremonial engagements. The beautiful diamond-studded pendant is customisable and is made up of 18Kt yellow gold.
Embellished with the diamond-studded spiritual sign of Om, The sacred Pod Pendant is a fine piece of ornament. Apart from diamonds and ruby, it is decked with 18Kt gold.
This devotional gold bracelet is made up of 22 karats yellow gold, which is embellished with authentic Rudraksha beads. It is a perfect choice for men who love to sport beaded bracelets.
This 18K gold plated Rudraksha Charm is a piece of elegant hand jewellery. Secured with studs, this unique signature piece can easily be worn in a bracelet or a necklace.
These gorgeous pair of diamond and ruby studded hoops stand out in every sense. Rudraksha beads are secured inside these gorgeous 7.02-gram gold earrings with 18k Gold.
Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/kumarkreations.etsy; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/tribalornaments