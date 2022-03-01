7 traditional yet modern Rudraksha jewellery pieces you can buy online

This Maha Shivaratri, we are looking at a newer way to celebrate the festival — by investing in the semi-precious beads of Rudraksha. These Rudraksha jewellery pieces are traditional yet modern, which will complement your everyday look as well as stylish ensembles.

Contemporary Rudraksha jewellery to buy online

The dried stonefruit is known to have special significance and healing powers. According to popular religious beliefs, Rudraksha was originated from the tears of Lord Shiva, and therefore, to please him, devotees adorn these beads as jewellery. The stones are primarily sourced from India, Indonesia, and Nepal for jewellery and malas (garlands); they are valued similarly to semi-precious stones.

A lot of brands have designed Rudraksha into contemporary jewellery pieces that can be worn to pair the outfits or simply as statement pieces. So, with Mahashivratri knocking right outside the door, what better way to celebrate the festival than to invest in these gorgeous Rudraksha ornaments. Buy Rudraksha jewellery online without much fuss and opt for the spiritual path in your own unique way.