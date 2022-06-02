These cool-girl ear piercing ideas will convince you to get one right now

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram lately, you probably noticed that ear piercings are incredibly popular right now. Unlike your childhood piercings, the modern version is all about curation tailored to your ear and aesthetic. You can’t go wrong when it comes to customising your ear, whether you prefer ultra-stacked looks or a delicate and minimalist vibe. But, to help you with some inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of some of the coolest ear piercing ideas of all time. Continue scrolling and remember to take screenshots of your favourites!

Ear piercing trends of 2022

Inner conch piercing

What could be more stunning than a single conch piercing? This double conch, of course. We are delighted to see conch piercings make a comeback. We believe they’ve made a comeback with ’90s trends and are a terrific statement piercing for folks who are sick of seeing the same normcore minimalist jewellery everywhere. Just be patient; because this is cartilage, it can take up to a year to mend, according to experts.

Daith piercing

Daith piercings can be quite painful, but when they look this good, it’s difficult to say no. Keep it simple with a singular gold hoop or pair it with delicate studs for an incredibly minimalist vibe.

Double ear piercing

Do you prefer a more minimalist look? This double lobe piercing is still sleek, especially when paired with rhinestone earrings.

Floating cartilage

If you want to make a statement, this is the look for you. For a carefully crafted aesthetic, mix plain ball studs with different sized crystals.

The subtle ear piercing

Want a well-curated ear that goes unnoticed? Look to this subtle, trendy ear-piercing concept for ultimate inspiration. Tiny gold hoops and earrings are the way to go.

Stacked lobe

This curation appears to be quite clean. All of these lobe piercings look fabulous together. If you’re too afraid to venture into cartilage area, don’t worry. Instead, stack many piercings onto your lobes. According to experts, some people would request to just ‘fill up’ their ear in a neat, evenly spaced row, while others will be encouraged to make some very personalised cluster piercings.

Tragus

Unconventional options like tragus piercings are gaining popularity for their subtlety. This is one of the most understated piercings. It’s not immediately noticeable since it’s so near to your face. One of the best things about tragus piercings is that they look as stunning with single or double piercings as they do with a fully stacked lobe.

Industrial piercing

This piercing looks fabulous with studs, and you may wear different earrings or keep them all the same depending on your style. Though they are difficult to heal due to the fact that they are two cartilage piercings instead of one, go for it if this matches your aesthetic.

