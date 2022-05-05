Karan Johar’s Tyaani is back into the city of dreams with another store in Borivali

Designed to cater to modern Indian women, Tyaani, an exquisite jewellery brand by Karan Johar inaugurates its new store in Mumbai.

The Bollywood clan is known for outstepping their abilities and making a mark at the box office. But lately, it seems like B-Town is getting down to businesse with some new and exciting ventures. Speaking of which, after a lot of buzz, the ringmaster himself, Karan Johar stepped afoot into the domain of diamonds and grounds of gold back in the year 2017. Taking the brand name further, the filmmaker inaugurated his exquisite jewellery brand, Tyaani in Mumbai. Tyaani by Karan Johar seems like the ultimate battle of shimmering diamonds and intricate gold crafts.

Karan Johar takes his jewels forward with another store in Borivali

Tyaani by Karan Johar

The brand specializes in contemporary polki pieces, from chandbalis, jhumkas, earrings, and chokers to other uncut diamond pieces. Johar sure has an eye for the right timing, which is why he rings in the wedding season with bedazzling handcrafted jewellery in accordance with yet another store in Mumbai’s Borivali area. Tyaani by Karan Johar is brought right back into the city of dreams, marking another successful launch of his store. Apart from his quirky yet elegant choice of fashion, the filmmaker tends to depict traditional Indian art forms through Tyaani.

One can witness B-town’s finest adorning Tyaani’s fine, natural, uncut diamonds and stones adding a touch of magnificence to the same. The aesthetically pleasing brand marked the advent of another store with the presence of Maheep Kapoor, Mr. Shravan Satyani, founder and Partner, and Mr. Sunil A Bhulchandani, CEO and partner.

Tyaani by Karan Johar is a collection beaded together with love by Johar himself, he claims “Tyaani is an extension of my personality. The brand imbibes our traditional values with an eclectic modern twist. The collection appeals to women of all ages at all stages of their life.”

So, amp up your jewellery trunks with Tyaani’s ravishing designs and fine jewels.