Vaibhav Karnavat of House Of Quadri on busting myths about lab-grown diamonds

It’s time to dig deeper into the world of lab-grown diamonds with Vaibhav Karnavat, Founder and CEO of House Of Quadri, and witness them take over the domain of jewellery.

Diamonds are the best friend any woman can ask for and any amount of appreciation can never justify the charm and joy they bring into our lives, right ladies? From a spontaneous brunch with your girlfriends or a high-stakes meeting to being a blessing for your daughters, diamonds are by far the best way to express and define ourselves. Speaking of the joy they bring not just to our jewellery trunks, but our lives too, House Of Quadri is here to empower women and make everyday diamond worthy.

Urging you to choose luxury as a habit, House Of Quadri offers exquisite quality made-to-order jewellery with only the best human-created diamonds in the world. They truly believe ‘feel good jewelry’ should feel good in every way. Lab Grown Diamonds are authentic diamonds that are created with state-of-the-art science and technology, outside a mine and inside a lab. So, in order to give you further insight into lab-grown diamonds, Vaibhav Karnavat, Founder and CEO of HOQ states the myths about lab-grown diamonds and a few must-haves in one’s jewellery collection.

Vaibhav Karnavat of House Of Quadri on lab-grown diamonds and upcoming jewellery trends

Can you tell us some myths pertaining to lab-grown diamonds?

In recent years, lab-grown diamonds have become popular among jewellery enthusiasts. However, several myths and misconceptions are often associated with lab-grown diamonds. To help avoid any apprehensions about lab-grown diamonds, we separate myths from the facts and clear the misconceptions.

Myth: Lab-grown diamonds are artificial diamonds

Fact: A lab-grown diamond is as real as a diamond mined from the Earth. Whether a diamond originates in a mine or a lab, both are formed from the same element, carbon. Lab-grown diamonds are similar to mined diamonds in chemical and physical compositions. The only difference is that when nature takes care of the formation of a diamond, it often takes billions of years to complete the task. But modern science can accelerate this process and drastically reduce the time taken to form diamonds.

Myth: There is no resale value for lab-grown diamonds

Fact: Lab-grown diamonds do have a resale value. Diamonds are forever, and there are no two ways about it. The good part is that both mined diamonds and lab-grown diamonds have a resale market of their own. Several lab-grown diamond brands even offer buyback and exchange opportunities to customers. This widens the market for the resale of lab-grown diamonds.

Myth: It is easy to distinguish mined diamonds from lab-grown diamonds

Fact: Distinguishing between a lab-grown diamond and a mined diamond isn’t easy when one looks at them with the naked eye.

Even trained gemologists cannot differentiate between them unless the diamonds are examined under high-tech machines. Such machines are used in diamond certification laboratories. Mined diamonds often have slight traces of nitrogen, which are missing in lab diamonds. But this difference can only be detected with the help of a machine.

Myth: Lab-grown diamonds will lose colour over a period of time

Fact: Since they have the same chemical composition as natural diamonds there is no question of any loss of colour or fading of the diamond. Ranked on hardness of 10 these are certified diamonds and will stand the test of time, just like you.

What are the 3 must-haves in a jewellery collection?

A well-curated jewellery collection is like a work of art. It should be reflective of your personal style, and at the same time, tell a story. But with so many different pieces and styles to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re looking to add to your existing collection, these three pieces are essential for creating a collection that is both stylish and timeless.

Solitaire Rings: Solitaire rings are a classic style that will never go out of fashion. They feature a single diamond centre stone which is set on a simple band. This type of ring is perfect for those who want a timeless piece of jewelry that they can wear for any occasion.

Eternity Bands: Eternity bands are a symbol of everlasting love and commitment. They feature a continuous line of diamonds that encircle the entire ring. These rings are often given as gifts to mark special occasions such as anniversaries or engagements.

Necklace: Necklaces are a great way to add a touch of sparkle to any outfit. They can be worn alone or layered with other pieces for a more dramatic look. Pendants come in a variety of shapes and sizes, so you’re sure to find one that suits your personal style.

What according to you is the hero piece from the HOQ collection?

There are many different interpretations of what a “hero piece” is in a jewelry collection. For some, it is the most expensive or extravagant item in their collection. Others might consider their hero piece to be the most sentimental item, regardless of price. Personally, I believe that the hero piece in a jewellery collection should be whatever brings you the most joy to wear. Whether it’s an heirloom piece passed down from a loved one or a new statement necklace that makes you feel like a million bucks. My personal favourite hero piece is from the Emra collection i.e. Emra Solitaire Wave Halo Earrings. The Solitaire Wave Halo is a combination unlike any other. It has 3/4 ct center studs + a round Halo to give a fuller look. The Halo is designed as a wave to make the studded diamonds glitter from all angles. Shine wherever you are.

What kind of jewellery is in style right now?

There’s no denying that diamonds are a timeless classic when it comes to jewellery. But even classics can have trends, and right now there are a few different looks that are very popular in the world of diamond jewellery. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most popular styles right now, as well as what we predict will be the next big trend in diamond jewellery: T-Shirt Cushion Halo Solitaire Ring, T-Shirt Classic Tennis White Gold Bracelet, T-Shirt Semi Solitaire Halo Studs and T-Shirt Toi-Et-Moi Duo Necklace.

What are the trends in diamond jewellery right now?

Solitaire rings and earrings are a classic that never goes out of style. Hot on trend is personalised jewelry featuring initials or signs combined with diamonds. An evolving landscape is a coloured lab-grown diamond such as Ice Blue, Pink, or Canary Yellow. If you’re looking for contemporary diamond jewellery, look no further than House of Quadri’s latest jewellery collection. Embracing the new-age diamonds with a modern flair, you’re sure to like something.

An underrated and overrated jewellery trend?

We think that an overrated trend may be chunky fat jewellery and heavy necklaces. Audiences are shifting from occasion wear more towards everyday wear. So minimalist and casual yet modern jewelry is surfacing in a big way. We also feel something that is not appreciated as much in diamond jewellery is the halo setting. It’s been a big hit in engagement rings for a while now, but we predict it will start to take off in other types of products such as earrings and simple necklaces as well.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy House Of Quadri.