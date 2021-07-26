Home > Style > Jewellery
26 Jul 2021 03:16 PM

15 statement necklaces inspired by Bella Hadid’s viral Cannes look

Joey Wong
Editor
Joey Wong
15 statement necklaces inspired by Bella Hadid’s viral Cannes look

On paper, a slinky black dress styled alongside a statement gold necklace is predictably humdrum; nothing to write — or text; or any manner of communication — home about. Until the equation is cast on one Bella Hadid. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the 24-year-old supermodel, once again, proves she has the Midas touch. Everything she does is magic! Everything she touches turns to gold!

Bella Hadid stole some breaths at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in Schiaparelli, with the yoke of her dress entirely cut out and replaced by gilded trompe l’oeil lungs — creeping, crawling and branching off down paths of bronchioles that also look little like roots. Tree branches. How do your synapses connect in your brain when you have a thought. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

As for us mere mortals who will not have the opportunity to be styled-and-coifed in Schiaparelli haute couture save for very vivid fever dreams, here are some extra-large necklaces that could stand in as inspiration. For your consideration: Go big or go home!

(Hero and featured image courtesy of Schiaparelli)

Rosantica's tasseled gold-tone and crystal necklace
1
Rosantica's tasseled gold-tone and crystal necklace

The many, many strands of crystals making up the execution of this Rosantica necklace are made to move with your every step. Every single movement, no matter the subtlety, really. We’re styling this with a pretty scoop-neck that follows the tender curve of the necklace’s bib-like swoop, probably with something ribbed-knit or cotton jersey for a hi-lo momentUnless you’re dressing to impress, in which case: Black satin and opera gloves. Fancy!

Rosantica's tasseled gold-tone and crystal necklace
Price
Rs 26,000 (approx)
Shop here
Alexander McQueen's silver-tone choker
2
Alexander McQueen's silver-tone choker

If it’s drama you’re looking for, Alexander McQueen’s incredibly large chokercast in the image of a pair of life-sized lobster claws, should do the trick. You won’t — can’t, actually — miss it; it’s much too big to be glossed overIf the piece looks a smidge on the side of intense, fear not: The bulk of the choker was specifically designed to sit comfortably at the notch of the collarbone.

Alexander McQueen's silver-tone choker
Price
Rs 47,700 (approx)
Shop here
Begüm Khan's Tortuga gold-plated pearl necklace
3
Begüm Khan's Tortuga gold-plated pearl necklace

There’s always a patent sense of found magic that accompanies a Begüm Khan design. The kind that feels a certain measure of eccentricity, so unlike the very dainty, very slight jewellery we’ve seemed to gravitate towards in recent years. Khan’s designs? Unafraid of heft. A very large eyeball follows a very large beetle follows a very large giraffe; and for this particular design, a very large turtle afloat beneath a substantial string of freshwater pearls. We’re envisioning this piece worn on vacation against crocheted knits and raffia sunhats.

Begüm Khan's Tortuga gold-plated pearl necklace
Price
Rs 99,000
Shop here
PEARL OCTOPUSS.Y's Golden Snake convertible gold-plated necklace
4
PEARL OCTOPUSS.Y's Golden Snake convertible gold-plated necklace

This is a necklace, but it’s also a bracelet, aanklet, a hair accessory, and whatever else your mind and motor skills can conjure up. PEARL OCTOPUSS.Y’s Golden Snake design contorts into formations that must take a little bit of imagination, with the final execution made even more striking with the colossal faux pearls punctuating either end. Some might say there’s a time and place for jewellery this dramatic, but we’re keen for a touch of fantasy on a casual Monday morning. Or any other.

PEARL OCTOPUSS.Y's Golden Snake convertible gold-plated necklace
Price
Rs 20,700 (approx)
Shop here
SAINT LAURENT's patent-leather floral silk choker
5
SAINT LAURENT's patent-leather floral silk choker

Whether you’re of a fancy debutante class or simply reminiscing on your favourite prom memory, the corsage exchange is a formative moment, to be held safe, sound and treasured. Rendered for the neck, not the wrist; from patent leather, not real petals, this floral silk choker from SAINT LAURENT is all grown up — and made to last beyond a single evening. Take this piece for a spin in something fantastic; something you’d want to have worn to prom all those years ago.

SAINT LAURENT's patent-leather floral silk choker
Price
Rs 40,000 (approx)
Shop here
AZ Factory's gold-tone and grosgrain necklace
6
AZ Factory's gold-tone and grosgrain necklace

The pendant on this AZ Factory necklace is something of a Rorschach test. Is it a nondescript flower? A secret love letter ripped out and crumbled into a sad, indiscernible wad? A dedication to ‘art’ and ‘sculpture’ and arbitrary crevices? Make for art school lectures in a full blacked-out ensemble so this piece’s grosgrain blends in and disappears. Now, on the show: A single gold-toned bauble, suspended in a frame. 

AZ Factory's gold-tone and grosgrain necklace
Price
Rs 47,000 (approx)
Shop here
Bottega Veneta's gold-plated chain necklace
7
Bottega Veneta's gold-plated chain necklace

Those dainty, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it chain necklaces? The ones made for layering? This Bottega Veneta variant is defiantly not itThis is not a chain necklace that guest stars; rather, it’s the prima donna of the company. Lead actor. The star of the show. Enchained in chunky, oversized links, this gold-plated beauty is a direct reflection of BV’s current house code, with similar links made to accompany the brand’s series of bags and leather goods.

Bottega Veneta's gold-plated chain necklace
Price
Rs 3,63,000 (approx)
Shop here
Gucci's gold-tone and resin necklace
8
Gucci's gold-tone and resin necklace

Ornate is the word that comes to mind with this necklace from Gucci’s ‘Epilogue’ collection, with its graphic design bared at the yoke like a hand-cut snowflake. Or an incredibly intricate candelabra. Or a tea service currently holding court behind glass at a museum. There is a staggering amount of detail etched through this piece, which means the best way forward is to pair it with something simple. A black tank top. A white t-shirt.

Gucci's gold-tone and resin necklace
Price
Rs 1,35,000 (approx)
Shop here
Paco Rabanne's XL Link silver-tone and crystal chain necklace
9
Paco Rabanne's XL Link silver-tone and crystal chain necklace

Paco Rabanne’s predilection for metallics is firmly entrenched within the brand DNA, with paillettes and chainmail both recurring motifs amidst the brand’s half-a-century-plus tenure. It should come as no surprise, then, that this chain necklace is rendered alternately in silver-tone metal, crystals and extra-large linked chains meant to make a big, big statement.

Paco Rabanne's XL Link silver-tone and crystal chain necklace
Price
Rs 46,000 (approx)
Shop here
Versace's Trésor de la Mer gold-tone crystal choker
10
Versace's Trésor de la Mer gold-tone crystal choker

Strung along with charms you might scavenge from a wander along the beachfront, Versace’s Trésor de la Mer choker is stippled with crystals in every colour under the sun — or, under the sea; after all, the oceanic motifs are a reference to Gianni’s iconic collection of the same name from Spring 1992. If you’re lucky enough to find yourself with toes tucked snug in warm, sun-heated sand this summer, we’re expecting this piece to make a grand entrance alongside a pretty maillot and a heavy glass of white.

Versace's Trésor de la Mer gold-tone crystal choker
Price
Rs 63,000 (approx)
Shop here
Misho Convertible Knotted Flower Choker
11
Misho Convertible Knotted Flower Choker

If you love pieces that offer multi-functionality in terms of wear, then this convertible choker necklace from Misho is sure to do the trick. Crafted in brass with 22-carat gold plating, it can be worn as a choker by placing around the neck or as a clip-on hairpiece extension piece by adjusting on the hair in order to wear it as a headpiece. With the clip-on belt extension piece, you can also adjust and wear it as a belt. So basically when you’re buying this piece you are getting 3 statement pieces in return.

Misho Convertible Knotted Flower Choker
Price
Rs 18,800
Shop here
Outhouse Intemporal Cape Necklace
12
Outhouse Intemporal Cape Necklace

If you’re looking to cover the décolletage with a bold extra large necklace as done by Bella Hadid on the Cannes red carpet, then this Outhouse cape necklace is for you. A highly structured style, it uses over 1,500 fresh water pearls, takes more than 120 hours and is crafted with s 22 carat rose gold plating. This fine piece of artistry deserves to be cherished.

Outhouse Intemporal Cape Necklace
Price
Rs 65,000
Shop here
Valliyan by Nitya Arora Three Layered Candy Necklace
13
Valliyan by Nitya Arora Three Layered Candy Necklace

After seeing Ranveer Singh’s recent appearance in a necklace from Valliyan by Nitya Arora, we are convinced of the homegrown label’s ability to create statement pieces. If you’re looking for a uniquely modern aesthetic, then the three-layered candy necklace is for you. Made of copper, brass and plated with 18-carat gold along with Swarovski Crystals, acrylic, glass and semi-precious stones.

 

Valliyan by Nitya Arora Three Layered Candy Necklace
Price `
Rs 15,000
Shop here
Studio Metallurgy Reborn : The Queen's Necklace
14
Studio Metallurgy Reborn : The Queen's Necklace

An Indian designer whose extravagant hand moulded jewellery we love, it’s Studio Metallurgy. This statement necklace from the label is inspired by the broken shells and how debris can be used to create extraordinary things. Crafted in brass metal with a gold dip polish, the necklace is a much sought after style.

Studio Metallurgy Reborn : The Queen's Necklace
Price
Rs 12,000
Shop here
Prerto Gavrila Tassel Necklace
15
Prerto Gavrila Tassel Necklace

If you’re looking for a statement necklace that can be worn with Indian and Western outfits with equal ease, then Prerto has plenty on offer. The Gavrila necklace is inspired by architectural influences from Russia. It comes set with pearls, green beads and a statement-making tassel drop.

Prerto Gavrila Tassel Necklace
Price
Rs 14,500
Shop here
Net-A-Porter Cannes Film Festival Schiaparelli Bella Hadid necklace
Joey Wong
Editor
Constantly in pursuit of a multi-hyphenated career, Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her sipping on her third oat milk latte of the day in the city’s newest café. She’s currently mourning the loss of TikTok in Hong Kong.
