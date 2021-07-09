Much like water, high jewellery can also be of high value to some people. This season, we look at unique jewellery that mimics summer and water in the most refined manner. From poolside shoots to aquatic inspiration, the mood for high jewellery collections this summer is rather fluid.

After helming the jewellery at Boucheron for almost a decade, Claire Choisne previewed her high jewellery collection titled ‘Holographique’, inspired by the spectrum of colours dispersed through a prism or a droplet of water. The centrepiece of the Opalescence set from the collection is a betta fish with fins created using the plique-à-jour technique. A marble-sized iridescent opal stone creates a holographic effect. This beautiful collection also marks the reopening of their flagship store in Place Vendôme.

If you’re craving a summer by the pool, then Tiffany & Co.’s Big Dip is a big splash of fun. Starring rising star model Achenrin Madit dipping in the pool bedazzled in diamond bracelets, rings, and necklaces from the iconic jeweller. From legendary designer Elsa Peretti’s red lacquer bangle to chain necklaces, the jewellery is drool-worthy much like the sultry shoot. If you’re looking to dip into your wallet for this drool-worthy collection, you’d be happy to learn that they are available at Tiffany & Co. store in The Chanakya, New Delhi.

Gucci’s second high jewellery collection designed by Alessandro Michele is inspired by the hues of the sky at various times in the day. Titled Hortus Deliciarum, meaning the garden of delights in Latin, it is a combination of Gucci’s iconography and signature motifs along with elements of nature. A massive collection of 130 pieces is inspired by magical beasts, totems, and other splendid creatures of Mother Nature. The muse for this poetic collection is Jodie Turner-Smith wearing the kaleidoscopic while soaking leisurely in a pool.

This gender-bending high jewellery collection from the house of Gaultier alongside jewellery designer Alan Crocetti is one you need to set your eyes on. Inspired by Gaultier’s vintage nautical designs, the collection titled Les Marins is an amalgamation of Gaultier’s trailblazing designs like the conical bra are used as an inspiration for this collection by Crocetti and Jean Paul Gaultier’s current artistic director, Florence Tétier.

Header image: Courtesy Tiffany & Co.; Featured image: Gucci