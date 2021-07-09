Home > Style > Jewellery
Style
09 Jul 2021 07:27 PM

We are pooling in our monies to take a luxurious dip with these high jewellery collections

Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
www.lifestyleasia.com
Style
We are pooling in our monies to take a luxurious dip with these high jewellery collections

Much like water, high jewellery can also be of high value to some people. This season, we look at unique jewellery that mimics summer and water in the most refined manner. From poolside shoots to aquatic inspiration, the mood for high jewellery collections this summer is rather fluid.

Boucheron

After helming the jewellery at Boucheron for almost a decade, Claire Choisne previewed her high jewellery collection titled ‘Holographique’, inspired by the spectrum of colours dispersed through a prism or a droplet of water. The centrepiece of the Opalescence set from the collection is a betta fish with fins created using the plique-à-jour technique. A marble-sized iridescent opal stone creates a holographic effect. This beautiful collection also marks the reopening of their flagship store in Place Vendôme.

Tiffany & Co.

If you’re craving a summer by the pool, then Tiffany & Co.’s Big Dip is a big splash of fun. Starring rising star model Achenrin Madit dipping in the pool bedazzled in diamond bracelets, rings, and necklaces from the iconic jeweller. From legendary designer Elsa Peretti’s red lacquer bangle to chain necklaces, the jewellery is drool-worthy much like the sultry shoot. If you’re looking to dip into your wallet for this drool-worthy collection, you’d be happy to learn that they are available at Tiffany & Co. store in The Chanakya, New Delhi.

Gucci

Gucci’s second high jewellery collection designed by Alessandro Michele is inspired by the hues of the sky at various times in the day. Titled Hortus Deliciarum, meaning the garden of delights in Latin, it is a combination of Gucci’s iconography and signature motifs along with elements of nature. A massive collection of 130 pieces is inspired by magical beasts, totems, and other splendid creatures of Mother Nature. The muse for this poetic collection is Jodie Turner-Smith wearing the kaleidoscopic while soaking leisurely in a pool.

Jean Paul Gaultier x Alan Crocetti

This gender-bending high jewellery collection from the house of Gaultier alongside jewellery designer Alan Crocetti is one you need to set your eyes on. Inspired by Gaultier’s vintage nautical designs, the collection titled Les Marins is an amalgamation of Gaultier’s trailblazing designs like the conical bra are used as an inspiration for this collection by Crocetti and Jean Paul Gaultier’s current artistic director, Florence Tétier.

Header image: Courtesy Tiffany & Co.; Featured image: Gucci 

Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
Akshita Nahar Jain has worked with various publications, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar Bride, and Time Out Delhi, and written extensively on fashion and lifestyle. A sucker for alliteration and shows with more style than script, she enjoys scrolling the web for less travelled destinations.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.