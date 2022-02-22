Why is it expensive: The De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond being sold for $48M

Diamonds are forever, and if they are worth US$48 million, then they should definitely be forever. The De Beers Cullinan Blue is the one such diamond we are eyeing at this moment, which will sparkle glory very soon at an auction by Sotheby’s.

Known as the De Beers Cullinan Blue, the newly mined stone will be the largest vivid blue diamond to come to auction this April at Sotheby’s Hong Kong. Blue diamonds of this importance are exceptionally rare, with only five examples over 10 carats ever having come to auction, none of which have exceeded 15 carats, making the appearance of this flawless gem a landmark event in itself, according to Sotheby’s.

One of the rarest and most precious gems, let’s see what makes this blinding fantasy so expensive and unique in our latest edition of ‘why is it expensive’.

Why is The De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond so expensive?

All blue diamonds are rare and unique because of their colour and cut. For the longest time, experts have been unsure as to how the blue colour appears in these diamonds. Years of research has shown that the blue colour comes from the presence of traces of boron, which take hundreds of millions of years to form and are often sighted deep in the earth.

The De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond is exceptionally special for more than one reason. It is a 15.1-carat blue diamond that was discovered in April 2021 at the Cullinan Mine in South Africa, making it the largest fancy vivid blue diamond ever to be presented at an auction.

According to Sotheby’s estimate, the opening price for the diamond will be at $48M, and it’s likely to go up during the auction.

One of the factors that make this diamond so exceptional is its step-cut shape. The rough stone was cut by Diacore’s master diamond cutters, who were working in concert with De Beers. The entire process of cutting this diamond and giving it this shape took about a year.

According to the GIA (Gemological Institute of America), “achieving a Fancy Vivid colour grade in a step cut or emerald cut adds to the rarity since most other fancy shapes intensify the body colour more efficiently in the face-up position than step cuts”. It means that the flat surface on the top of the stone and the long facets that the step cut adds to the stone do not let lights bounce a lot. This preserves the intense natural colour of the stone, making it so distinctive.

The GIA has also ranked the DeBeers Cullinan Blue perfect in every criterion. The fancy vivid blue is the highest ranking that any coloured diamond can hold. Apart from that, this gem is also internally flawless, with an excellent polish and belongs to the Type IIb category, which represents less than 0.5 % of all diamonds.

The diamond is currently on exhibition at Sotheby’s galleries in New York. After this, it will travel to exhibition spaces in London, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Taipei and ultimately reach its final stop in Hong Kong, where it will be sold at the auction.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram