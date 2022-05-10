6 zodiac-inspired jewellery brands you should add to your collection

Whether you’re a hardcore astrology fanatic, an inquisitive and casual explorer of the stars, or someone who enjoys some light horoscope reading and zodiac memes, there’s no denying the power and fun associated with zodiac signs. If you’re looking to add some pieces to your jewellery collection, check out these zodiac-inspired jewellery brands that are the perfect way to add a personal touch and some whimsy.

Zodiac-inspired jewellery brands for the astrology-obsessed

Ineze

Every astrology fanatic needs at least one necklace, and Ineze’s zodiac line includes a 14K plated handcrafted necklace that comes in every sign and looks stunning layered with other dainty necklaces.

BonBonWhims

If you like the chunky ring trend, BonBonWhims’ Lucky Ring Collection is a unique and whimsical touch on zodiac jewellery, with vibrant hues and gems to match your sign and energy.

Inaya

This necklace is beautiful and poise, making it ideal for that special mood or occasion. Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Citrine, and Green Quartz are the four gorgeous Druzy Stones available. The best thing is that they allow you to pick your favourite charms and design your own customised charm necklace using a Moon zodiac Sign. Engrave your Zodiac sign on the moon charm, and you’ll be ready to rock the look!

Mejuri

Spruce up your outfits with Mejuri’s zodiac necklace, coming with a dainty chain and embellished with your sign’s symbol on 18K gold.

The Line

This reversible zodiac bracelet is ideal for people who prefer to wear jewellery on their arms. The bracelet is a chunky link chain, a time-tested classic that is trendy. The zodiac medallion is reversible, with your birth constellation etched in diamonds on brushed gold on one side and your zodiac symbol engraved in relief on an enamelled base on the other. This would be a fantastic and unique addition to your jewellery collection.

The Last Line

You’ll want to grab everything from The Last Line’s fantastic collection of zodiac Jewellery! Personalise your earring game with The Last Line’s zodiac hoop charm, which can be worn with all of your favourite hoops, studs, and more! They also have some lovely rings, necklaces, and other jewellery that would be a lovely addition to your collection.

