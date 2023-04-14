Karl Lagerfeld: The Man, The Legacy, and The MET Gala Theme

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Since the 1970s, the grand fashion ball has had a specific theme each year that celebrates a specific genre, designer, style, or era of fashion from around the world. The MET Gala inspires attendees in accordance with the theme, rendering their interpretation of the theme. The theme for 2021 and 2022 celebrated American fashion and in 2023, the MET Gala is set to pay a grand tribute to German designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Who was Karl Lagerfeld?

The Man:

Karl Lagerfeld was a German designer who spent much of his career working in France and Italy. He was also an influential figure in the global fashion industry and had a significant impact on American fashion with his many associations with brands over the years. Lagerfeld was first hired by Pierre Balmain in 1955 after his designed coat won at the International Wool Secretariat’s competition. The same year, Yves Saint Laurent’s design won in the dress category. He worked with Balmain as an assistant and then apprentice for three years.

Lagerfeld then joined French designer Jean Patou as the artistic director in 1958 and after almost five years with him, went to Rome to study art history. He continued to work as a freelancer with brands like Chloé, Valentino and, Krizia while he was in Rome. Soon after, he was hired by Fendi in 1967 to work on their fur line.

His work with Fendi became world renounced as he introduced rabbit, mole, and squirrel fur into their coat line though he himself never used any of it in his wardrobe. He was considered one of the most influential creatives in the world of fashion, vying with YSL around the 1970s. His association with Fendi continued to the very end of his life and helped the brand in establishing itself as a high-fashion powerhouse in the global market.

The Legacy:

Lagerfeld was responsible for the rise of the “soft era” in the 1970s. He took the bold step of eliminating linings, paddings, and excess volume from women’s fashion, making it more comfortable, chic, and minimal for the juncture. Considered controversial for its time, he played around the skirt length, got rid of the crinoline, and burgeoned the ‘70s into the silhouette that we still know the era for.

After his renegade works in the ‘70s, Karl was hired by Chanel. This is one of the most historic and celebrated collaborations of all time. He was the creative brain behind the success of many fashion houses and his eponymous label as well. But the man will forever be known for revolutionizing the brand that was once considered ‘near-dead’, Chanel.

After the death of designer Coco Chancel in 1971, the house of Chanel struggled to get back the success it had in the ‘60s. Lagerfeld took over the couture in 1983 and made an about-face, forever changing the fate of the brand. One of his initial contributions to the brand that changed the market completely was the use of the “CC” monogram in the designs and patterns, presaging what is considered Logo Mania by fashion mongers in the current times.

The waistlines were clenched, the skirts were shortened and the heavy silhouettes were donned off from Chanel. Lagerfeld ripped the brand’s initial designs and from the ashes rose the more structured, classic yet modern Chanel as we know it today. But even his designs weren’t sacrosanct and the way he evolved with the times is what makes him the iconic designer and creative that he was.

He started his brand, Karl Lagerfeld in 1984 to impart sensual intellect to his designs, while creating signature looks that resonated with his aesthetics. With a sense of futuristic modernism, intertwined with classic lines and silhouettes, this eponymous brand was a way forward in his journey to wreak havoc in the world of fashion, deconstructing designs and recreating masterpieces.

The MET Gala Theme:

Karl Lagerfeld spent over six decades of his life contributing to and building the fashion world as we know it. His work changed the landscape of the industry in the 1980s and has inspired generations of designers and creatives since. His innovative designs, collaborations, and creative direction at Chanel have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his influence on pop culture will be felt for years to come.

In his legacy, Lagerfeld is known for his innovative designs and the ability he had to push the boundaries of traditional fashion. He was known for mixing different materials, textures, and colours in unexpected ways, and his designs often featured bold, avant-garde silhouettes. Lagerfeld’s influence on pop culture cannot be overstated. He was known for his distinctive personal style, which included his signature ponytail, sunglasses, and fingerless gloves.

He had dressed countless celebrities over the year for the grandest of affairs in the fashion space, including the biggest annual night out, the MET Gala. He even designed the entire exhibit in 2005, the year the Metropolitan Museum paid a tribute to the house of Chanel.

With a legacy so expansive and a career that is as historic as his, it is only fair for the MET Ball to pay a tribute to his life and work this year. “A line of Beauty” indeed as Karl spent his entire life enhancing and recreating the feminine silhouettes, capturing the true essence of fashion and the women who indulged in it.

Controversy’s Favourite Child:

Karl Lagerfeld was known for his creative genius and immense influence on the fashion industry, but he also attracted controversy throughout his career. While Lagerfeld’s contributions to the fashion industry cannot be denied, his controversial comments and actions were also a significant part of his legacy.

Lagerfeld was known and criticized for making controversial comments about body image, particularly regarding women’s weight. In 2012, he caused outrage by calling Adele “a little too fat.” He also made derogatory comments about models and women’s bodies in interviews over the years. He remained unapologetic about his remarks all his life and this became a point of justified backlash for him and his associated brands.

He was also accused of cultural insensitivity on multiple occasions. In 2015, he sparked controversy by using a Native American headdress in a Chanel runway show. In 2017, he was accused of cultural appropriation after using a traditional Maori design in a collection for Chanel.

Of all his controversies ever, his biggest one is the use of animal fur in his designs. He was always a controversial figure in the animal rights community. He faced protests and backlash from animal rights activists over the years, and some brands, such as Stella McCartney, refused to work with him due to his use of fur.