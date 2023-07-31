Kunal Rawal on Ranbir Kapoor’s walk and his couture show

It’s time for grooms to take notes yet again as one of India’s leading couturiers aka Kunal Rawal is back at creating magic at the FDCI India Couture Week 2023. And not just that, when you have Ranbir Kapoor as the showstopper you can’t help but rewatch the clip on loop.

Bridalwear sure takes centre stage in the Indian fashion scene, courtesy of renowned Indian couturiers and their exquisite designs. But the grooms need not worry as we have designers like Kunal Rawal taking the lead in the menswear space. After seventeen glorious years of existence in the fashion industry, it is safe to claim that Bollywood style and wedding fashion are incomplete without the groom exuding class in a Kunal Rawal number. Rawal previously celebrated his 15-year run at the FDCI India Couture Week with an inclusive lineup of models strutting down the ramp leaving us all in awe of the thought-provoking collection. Taking things up a notch this year, Kunal Rawal is back with his magic at the India Couture Week 2023, and this time he roped in the charming heartthrob of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor as the showstopper, hence giving us yet another reason to obsess over his designs.

His latest collection titled ‘Dhup Chao’ reflects the essence of Punjab and its ethnicity through his silhouettes comprising of basic, bold, bright and black motifs. Plus if you have Ranbir Kapoor walking down the aisle in a fusion Kunal Rawal number, you know the show was a lit affair. Further to know more about Kunal Rawal’s latest collection this year, we have the man himself unveiling his inspiration and more.

Kunal Rawal talks about his latest showcase at the FDCI India Couture Week 2023

What is your inspiration and what is the mood board like for your latest collection?

Our collection is travel across time, taking inspiration from our own past while deep diving into the future of fashion. One of the key aspects of the collection is that it pays homage to our country and the many cultures embedded within it. Each signature silhouette is reimagined in innovative architectural shapes, and textures play a significant role throughout. From intricate thread-dipped pieces and embroidery to surface embellishments in the form of 3-dimensional motifs and the creation of our own signature fabrics — our garments are thoughtfully crafted to create an immersive tactile experience. And it’s this experience that is important to us. We at the label believe the collection is very Kunal Rawal, yet unique from anything you have experienced before.

Since you’ve completed more than 15 years in the industry now, so tell us where you see Indian fashion on the global map today.

The Indian fashion industry stands prominently on the global map, exuding a unique and diverse identity that captivates fashion enthusiasts worldwide. India and Indian fashion is so relevant today on the global map – especially for menswear. We believe that the youth of young India is as strong if not stronger than the youth across the globe and serves as a constant source of inspiration. Couture to us is a global product and we believe in creating a classical yet contemporary aesthetic-based product that is not bound geographically. Our clients are modern global grooms who push the envelope of modern-day couture.

What is Kunal Rawal’s personal style aesthetic?

Comfort is key, and staying true to your authentic self and sense of style is paramount. I believe how you dress is also a reflection of your mood, I love black, I love the texture, and honestly, I love the colour too – It’s all about being true to who you feel in the moment.

How far do you think the notion of genderless silhouettes has come and what is your take on the same?

One of our signature design codes prevalent through each season is our smart, functional design, clean lines, and tonal colour palettes – all facets that help create versatile pieces that can be worn in varied ways, irrespective of any gender norms or constraints. We aim to eliminate the notion of masculine or feminine clothing, focusing instead on comfort functionality and self-expression. To us gender fluid fashion embraces inclusivity, acknowledging that fashion is a form of self-expression that should not be confined to gender stereotypes. It is a belief that resonates deeply within the heart of the KR brand ethos.

What is the biggest challenge that comes along with the title of being a designer?

In our 17 years – we’ve designed almost every kind of menswear garment from athletic jerseys to luxury couture. To us, the challenge is to have our signature statement come out in everything we do. It’s very easy to do a similar line with a signature but with diverse pieces – to have your signature stand out is what we aspire to have come to the fore.

What is Kunal Rawal’s idea of a modern Indian man/groom?

A Kunal Rawal groom is someone who is never afraid to add his own individual style to the final look. At all our stores we specialise in customisation for all our clients to ensure that their personality is brought to the fore in their looks for their special days. We do this by encouraging our clients to mix and match and buy separates instead of a look that could be a generic look on a mannequin.

Hero Image: Courtesy Featured Image: Courtesy