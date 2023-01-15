La Martina pays homage to its Argentinian roots with FW23 presentation at MFW

At the ongoing Milan Men’s Fashion Week, La Martina presented their Fall/Winter 2023 collection at the historic Palazzina Appiani which is located in Parco Sempione, the green heart of Milan. Notable personalities, including Italian and international journalists, VIPs, ambassadors and friends of the brand attended the exclusive event. La Palazzina, an 18th-century neoclassical jewel designed by Canonica to house the family of the French emperor, was the perfect location as it succeeded in creating a harmonious union between tradition and modernity, perfectly embracing the creative line of La Martina.

La Martina’s FW23 presentation at MFW

The FW23 collection showcased at MFW draws inspiration from the brand’s Argentine origins. It traces the brand’s journey from Argentina to England, with the Guards and U.K. London capsules and with the winter versions of the Snow Polo, Jet Set and Gerard Loft lines.

A more British touch has been added to the Guards line, characterized by the iconic details of the royal uniforms, with the introduction of the immutable charm of English fabrics and patterns for a classic and elegant result: from the famous pied-de-poule textile pattern to the original elegance of traditional herringbone yarns and tartan prints.

The entire FW23 collection is structured in inspirational capsules touching various styles and moods, from sporty and casual to a more elegant cut with neutral tones, keeping the mix of colours and materials as a fil rouge to give the collections a touch of uniqueness and modernity.

About the brand:

La Martina was founded in 1985 in Buenos Aires by Lando Simonetti, an Italian who grew up in Argentina, and Gachi Ferrari.

Starting from Argentina, synonymous with polo, the brand has expanded throughout the world: its presence is rooted in Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. With 100 single-brand stores (including the flagship stores in London, Paris, Dubai, Johannesburg, Buenos Aires, New Dehli, Riyadh and Cairo) and 600 multi-brand stores, the fair play philosophy has conquered the main international markets, developing partnerships and collaborations with the most renowned Ivy League universities (Harvard and Yale) and UK schools (Eton, Cambridge and Oxford).

The main offices are in Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Chiasso (Switzerland) with operational offices in London and Miami.

Alongside the ready-to-wear collections, thanks to 35 years of expertise gained in the technical equipment sector – with the production of saddles, helmets and polo boots – La Martina has also become a prestigious player in the sports arena, so much so that in 2000 the Polo Management Group. Led by Adrian Simonetti, the agency deals with numerous events related to the world of polo, from the organization and technical support for horses and players, to the management of sponsorships and the most recent launch of a Polo social platform.