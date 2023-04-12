From Tradition to Innovation: Laksheeta Govil on redefining the jutti | Exclusive

Delhi-born fashion maven Laksheeta Govil has been making waves in the footwear and accessory industry with her brand, Fizzy Goblet for a while now.

Founded in 2014, Fizzy Goblet has been redefining the traditional Indian jutti, infusing contemporary designs with timeless fabrics. With a keen focus on comfort, Govil set out to improve the design, cushioning, inner padding, and lining of juttis, making them more mainstream and comfortable like modern flats.

Drawing inspiration from both traditional and global design sensibilities, Govil has played with the silhouette of juttis, resulting in one-of-a-kind patterns and interesting silhouettes like broguester – juttis with brogue patterns. The unique designs of Fizzy Goblet juttis, such as “No Monday Blues” and “Like A Free Bird”, seamlessly fit into both traditional and global narratives, making them a versatile choice for fashion-forward individuals.

Laksheeta Govil’s journey with Fizzy Goblet has been fueled by her passion for fashion and her background in design. After completing her schooling at the prestigious Convent of Jesus & Mary in Delhi, Govil pursued her BA in Fashion Design from the renowned Pearl Academy of Fashion. Her talent and hard work earned her internships with L’Officiel in Mumbai and designer Nitin Bal Chauhan in Delhi. She also showcased a couture collection at the Swiss Embassy and was a finalist in the Cotton Council of India’s show, “Let’s Design”. Apart from her fashion pursuits, Govil is also a professional Jazz dancer and has taught dance at Ashley Lobo’s Danceworks.

The response to Fizzy Goblet’s modern and comfortable juttis was overwhelming, and Govil soon expanded her collections to include different fabrics such as ikkat, silk, and patent leather, as well as themes like the wedding collection “Golden”, graphic prints, and collaborations with renowned designers like Payal Singhal and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The brand has also collaborated with global brands like PUMA and Alicia Souza and introduced unique styles like brogues and sneaker juttis.

Here’s our exclusive chat with Laksheeta Govil:

What was the idea behind Fizzy Goblet?

The idea behind Fizzy Goblet was conceived when I saw a pair of shoes that were too gorgeous but unaffordable. So, I thought of experimenting with a similar pair and hand-painted canvas shoes, which, to my surprise, were well-received by my friends. That’s when I thought this concept would work. And over the years, at Fizzy Goblet, we have created footwear that is rooted in craft and can bring joy and happiness to the wearer. We aim at contemporizing the traditional silhouettes and bringing in a design language that’s fresh and fun but also speaks about the craft legacy of the country.

It must have been tough to break into an already bustling Indian market – what challenges did you face and how did you overcome them?

To begin with, we could find our voice in the bustling market because there was a perspective. We didn’t want to be a part of the crowd but have our own identity, which really worked for the brand. Initially, it was a tough call for me to choose between opening a brick-and-mortar store and an online store, and I was more inclined towards having an online presence but selling footwear online is a challenge. As a brand, it was an effort to make people accept that footwear can also be purchased online, as they are mostly sceptical about it. So, we worked on faster shipping, easy returns, and standardized sizes among other things. In the beginning, another challenge for us was to make juttis a versatile (day-to-day) wear, as jutti is mostly perceived as wedding and festive wear. To juggle between market trends and having your own individualistic take on products was a challenge. We overcame this because we believe in outdoing ourselves, each year.

When you collaborate with other designers, how do you ensure that you maintain your design narrative in a way that complements your collaborator’s aesthetic?

It happens organically and we try to maintain the best of each brand’s aesthetic to come up with a design our consumers will love.

What made you get Kareena Kapoor Khan on board and what’s been your most memorable conversation with her?

She (Kareena Kapoor Khan) has the same vibe as Fizzy Goblet – she’s effortless, fun, and full of energy. It was a natural fit! Kareena has always been encouraging and I still remember her saying ‘Fizzy Goblet is killing it’.

Do you feel Indian artisans get due credit for all their hours and labour?

I am glad we are shining the spotlight on our crafts and artisans to ensure their legacy continues in the generations to follow. We work very closely with artisans and weavers across the country and aim to preserve the rich craftsmanship of the country.

Many global brands are trying to break into the Indian luxury market – do you feel they understand Indian sensibilities and the challenges that come with it?

India is too diverse to put in one bracket. If a brand comes with an open mind and tries to understand India, they will surely succeed. A preconceived notion of India will not work here.