Celebrity stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi talks about styling Akshay Kumar for ‘OMG 2’

Akshay Kumar is back at what he is best at, which is ruling the box office in Amit Rai’s ‘OMG 2’, and here we have the actor’s stylist and costume designer Leepakshi Ellawadi decoding what went behind curating his dynamic looks in the film.

Indian cinema always comes bearing surprises in the form of box office hits, and currently, the one winning our hearts and critic reviews is ‘OMG 2’. After several speculations and controversial opinions the film finally hit the cinemas and is ruling not just our hearts, but the box office too, and with a cast like that, how can it not? Speaking of which, Akshay Kumar’s appearance in the movie sure intrigued the audience, courtesy of those dreadlocks and the intense diety look. But it is Leepakshi Ellawadi, the maestro behind bringing this spiritual avatar to life. Known to be one of the industry’s sought-after stylists and costume designers, Leepakshi Ellawadi shaped Akshay Kumar’s intricate character with sheer brilliance and she was in awe of how well the actor aced the look. Further sharing the details and specifics of the same, Ellawadi talks about her experience styling the actor, the mood board behind the look and her love for fashion.

Leepakshi Ellawadi decodes Akshay Kumar’s spiritual avatar in ‘OMG 2’

With just one glimpse of that trailer, we knew that Akshay Kumar’s appearance would have been a tough job to crack, but seems like Leepakshi had it all figured out. “The experience has always been outstanding working with Akshaya sir. He’s extremely professional. He also lets you do what you really intend to do for the character. His built, his persona really helped when we were creating the character. He’s an extremely fit guy so everything that we put on him kind of just seemed like an absolute fit in the first go itself. He also was very patient enough when we were trying out multiple wigs. We were trying out everything that needed to convey in the final scenes of the reveal. As you see the film, you will understand that it was a really difficult part to play, and to put that sort of material on your body and still be able to breathe was difficult, but his dedication is of another level.”

“Also, from the scene where he’s walking out of the water, which might be seen in the trailers, there were actually multiple animals already bathing in the same water, but not even once Sir frowned. He did multiple shots coming out of the water, which was also going into his nose and eyes and ears. So that’s the sheer brilliance of an actor his experience and his stature that one gets to learn from. So it was an incredible experience working with him.” says the stylist.

Speaking of the complex nature of the character, it was anything, but ordinary. From the several looks to the deity avatar, the mood board of the character was to portray an intense character that could instantly connect with the audience. “The brief was to create vagabond imagery which is uniquely Shiva and breaks away from the stereotypical image that we see of a deity or have always seen. The character was also written in a way that it’s more imaginative and yet real. The idea was to weave certain elements to create a vagabond-like character, who is immensely captivating and has a multi-dimensional persona that also pays homage to the spiritual and mythological essence of Shiva while offering a unique and engaging narrative. Iconic elements like matted hair, a single Rudraksha Mala, ash-covered skin, and a third eye, these distinctive features reflect both the character’s divine connection and their unconventional lifestyle” further adds Leepakshi Ellawadi.

Style and fashion have always been innate to Leepakshi. Apart from styling Akshay Kumar for ‘OMG 2’, she has curated looks for other who’s who of B-town like Saif Alia Khan, Anushka Sharma and more, and speaking of how important fashion is for her she says “Fashion has become very important and it’s also very competitive. I love to keep myself updated with the latest trends and fads. I love fashion but more than just blindly following trends, quirkiness is very important to me which comes to you from your own personal touch which I try to do in every job I do or any celeb that I style. I also travel a lot and try to attend a lot of fashion and ‎lifestyle-oriented fashion fairs and shows to keep myself constantly inspired. Working with seasoned actors only adds to the table, because working with them means they have so much experience and use that experience to achieve what the whole team is looking for and it has always helped.”

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Leepakshi Ellawadi