Livestream: Watch Zegna’s OASI of Cashmere show from Milan Fashion Week today at IST 7:30 pm

Zegna’s biggest development in the Road to Traceability has been its OASI cashmere that the brand is showcasing today at their Fall/Winter 2023 showcase, at the Milan Fashion Week. Born out of care for nature and with the zeal to find ways to preserve the harmony between resources and consumers, OASI cashmere is not only a stylish addition to the fashion space but also a step forward towards sustainability.

Each of the outfits that will be showcased today will carry a QR code that will allow the consumers to access the products’ life cycle and introduce conscious consumption of each piece of clothing. A perfect line for the times we are in, the OASI of Cashmere is not only the stylish choice but also the conscious and sustainable one.

You can get a front-row seat at the Zegna showcase with just a few clicks. Tap on the link below to watch the live stream of the show today, at 7:30 PM IST.