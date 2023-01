Livestream: Watch Zegna’s OASI of Cashmere show from Milan Fashion Week today at IST 7:30 pm

Zegna’s pursuit of innovation led to OASI cashmere, a fabric that the brand intends to make fully traceable by 2024. The brand’s ethos and fearless vision toward a more sustainable and ethical space in fashion have not only set it apart in the market but have also set industry standards for quality. The humanistic values that inform Oasi Zegna – giving back and caring for nature as a way to preserve the well-being of future generations and to create harmony between humankind and the environment – stay within and inspire the Oasi Cashmere collection.

Zegna’s biggest development in the Road to Traceability has been its OASI cashmere that the brand is showcasing today at their Fall/Winter 2023 showcase, at the Milan Fashion Week. Born out of care for nature and with the zeal to find ways to preserve the harmony between resources and consumers, OASI cashmere is not only a stylish addition to the fashion space but also a step forward towards sustainability.

Each of the outfits that will be showcased today will carry a QR code that will allow the consumers to access the products’ life cycle and introduce conscious consumption of each piece of clothing. A perfect line for the times we are in, the OASI of Cashmere is not only the stylish choice but also the conscious and sustainable one.

