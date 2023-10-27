London to Paris: The Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier collection is a meeting of legacy

The exclusive collaboration between the leading fashion houses of Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier births a capsule collection that is a show-stopper in the world of luxury footwear.

The fusion of the two creative identities presents a capsule collection that draws inspiration from the vision of powerful, confident and glamourous femininity. With the dynamic lady duo of both houses’ respective Creative Directors, Sandra Choi and Florence Tétier helming the collaboration, it explores the dichotomy between the legacies and creative vocabulary of the two fashion powerhouses.

The rebellious Parisian fashion house established by its namesake in 1976 that also garnered a reputation as French fashion’s ‘Enfant Terrible’, Jean Paul Gaultier evokes its bold fashion legacy to date in their designs. Under the lead of creative director Florence Tétier, today Gaultier reinvents the legacy of the house with creative collaborations, much like its fusion with luxury fashion accessories brand Jimmy Choo.

“Jean Paul Gaultier is an icon – as a man and as a brand. I have adored his work for as long as I can remember, and he has inspired me my entire life in fashion. I was honoured and incredibly excited to be able to reinterpret his legacy, the meaning of his work and his world, alongside Florence Tétier through the lens of Jimmy Choo. What I found was a kindred spirit – both in Gaultier as a house, and in Florence as a woman. We share outlooks and beliefs that we were able to translate to this collection, which celebrates craft, the distinct DNA of both these beloved brands- and appropriately enough- the power and strength of individuality.” Said Sandra Choi, Creative Director of Jimmy Choo who has worked closely with CEO, Hannah Colman to establish the premium craftsmanship and global glamour quotient of the brand. Jimmy Choo is a luxury brand known for its innovative modern designs that imbibe time-honoured techniques for a range of state-of-the-art fashion accessories and essentials.

The blend of Gaultier’s eternal design and Jimmy Choo’s modern range gives rise to a collection that is a culmination of sexuality, elegance, rebellion and couture craftsmanship. The Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier collection will be available in selected stores globally, online and in India in October 2023.

All Images: Courtesy Jimmy Choo.