All about the Japanese culture-inspired Virgil Abloh x Nigo ‘LV²’ collection

While many fashion collaborations simply call for a crossing of style codes (see: Fendace, or Gucci x Balenciaga), Louis Vuitton and Nigo are going one step further for their second collection together.

Dubbed LV² (and read as “Louis Vuitton squared”), the collection represents a collision of cultures: Nigo’s Japanese roots have meshed together with the Western men’s wardrobe, which Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh has been reinventing since his appointment at the French luxury brand.

For Spring/Summer 2022, what you get are fresh takes on tailoring, workwear, and prep uniforms. Blazers and dress shirts wrap around the body like a kimono. Sweatshirts are cinched with Louis Vuitton’s take on traditional obi sash, now made in leather. The striking tiger motif — an important symbol to Japanese culture, Nigo’s streetwear labels Bape and Human-Made, and Kenzo, which he now helms — embellishes belts, knitwear and leather jackets.

There’s also a heavy emphasis on denim. The Western fabric has ties to Japan, which has elevated the craft of making jeans into an art form. Nigo, a denim enthusiast himself, is no doubt responsible for the patchwork jackets, tailored pants and LV Trainer sneakers that feature Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram. Double denim never looked this good.

For collectors, though, the real gems of the Louis Vuitton x Nigo collection are the bags. Take the new Cruiser bag, whose handle has been replaced with a knotted scarf — a nod to “furoshiki, the traditional Japanese cloths used for wrapping gifts.

Travellers will be drawn to the new Coteville 40 suitcase, whose leather exterior is now guarded by a vibrant tiger print. The Louis Vuitton Keepall, meanwhile, has received the denim treatment, making it look a lot less serious than the leather originals. But no bag screams “fun” like the Duck Bag, a 3D crossbody accessory shaped after the bird that so frequently features in Nigo’s Human Made creations.

The first LV² collection that dropped in 2020 was a sold-out success. You might have better chances of nabbing what you want this time, since the collection will drop in two waves on 28 October and 18 November. If you’re eager, you may head into any Louis Vuitton boutique in Singapore to indicate your interest for the collection. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come-first-serve basis, and stock are subject to availability.

Until then, take a closer look at the collection below.

Header photo credit: Louis Vuitton

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.