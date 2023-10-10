Louis Vuitton SS 24: Rooting for adventurous dressing

Louis Vuitton SS 24 by Nicolas Ghesquière sublimated pret offerings with couture techniques

For its SS24 showcase, designer Nicolas Ghesquière picked a unique venue – the Maison’s new building, currently under renovation on Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris. And one wouldn’t expect anything predictable or less than extraordinary from the designer, whose showcases always catalyse a dialogue between the past and the future. The show area was custom-created by James Chinlund (an award-winning production designer) to look like the inside of a hot air balloon. Travel has always been at the core of Nicola’s; vast body of work – be it real or imagined. Not long ago, at the brand’s resort show on Italy’s Isola Bella, he created mythical mermaids morphing into something else.

However, this outing made for an intriguing study as the ready-to-wear pieces were crafted with couture techniques. Steeped in fluidity, comfort and weightlessness, the show opened with a panoply of long flowing skirts crafted out of mousseline and charmeuse. Patterns were the leitmotif of the collection. Heritage checks were reimagined into flowy blouses and tiered skirts and scarf-like chain prints made their presence felt on skirts. Moreover, checkerboards and houndstooth motifs peppered on broad-shouldered jackets whispering a couture finesse. Styled with bomber jackets and silk blouses and cinched at the waist with statement overlapping belts – Nicolas explored the idea of duality.

Softness superimposed with toughness. Structure having a conversation with fluidity. Off-shoulder corset tops were crafted by Vuitton’s bespoke Atelier Rare et Exceptional, which were worn with high-waist trousers and suspenders. A fully pailletted jumpsuit which slightly evoked a slip dress stood out. One could easily picture it on the house muse Zendaya at a red carpet outing soon. Towards the end, he sent out an array of trompe l’oeil jackets which looked like tweed bouclé from far but were crafted with a laser-cut textured fine material. Among the accessories, the new iterations of LV Twist and Coussin bags besides the trunk minaudiere lent a chic edge to the ensembles.

All in all, a multi-sensorial carnival rooting for adventurous dressing.