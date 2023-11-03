LSA Exclusive: In conversation with Athiya Shetty on fashion and festivities

Actress Athiya Shetty has always been lauded for her off-screen style quotient and fashion collaborations. The fashionista joins global retailer H&M’s festive campaign as its face, alongside models Anjali Torvi, Ashley Radjarame, and Zinnia Kumar.

H&M’s celebratory campaign is a gold-washed line of party-ready outfits that celebrate contemporary style with comfort wear. We see actress Athiya Shetty in gold embroidered trousers and a cropped tank as she walks past architectural columns in the backdrop of a palace alongside the models. Captured by renowned fashion photographer Gregory Harris, the campaign is a snippet of H&M’s festive offerings that seem to be dipped in the warm tones of the sun.

Athiya Shetty herself is a name synonymous with fashion, often admired for her model-esque features and grace that have been showcased on her stints on the runway and collaborations with fashion labels. Her partnership with the H&M brand is a fashion aficionado’s dream come true. In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, she opens up about H&M’s festive collection and all things fashion.

Athiya Shetty on the H&M festive collection and her style

What does fashion mean to Athiya Shetty?

Fashion to me is all about your personal style, not so much about trends. So if you love fitted silhouettes I would be all about accessorising with that look, keeping it more about self-expression. I like to have fun with my looks, so fashion allows me to wear gorgeous Indian sarees one day and also experiment with fun Western edgy looks.

What would you say is your personal style like, what aesthetics are you more inclined towards?

I prefer a mix of comfort and classic paired with my fun accessories. A white shirt with crisp well-fitted tailored black pants will be my go-to. Comfort and elegance paired together is something I am inclined to.

How do you feel about festive season outfits and ethnic wear as a whole?

Festive season outfits and ethnic wear are an important aspect of cultural and social celebrations in many parts of the world. I would opt for vibrant, comfortable and versatile styles, enough to take from day to night and to suit the occasion and at the same time I would also see if I would wear the outfit otherwise too. Just like my personal style, I like pieces that are transitional and yet high on style and so are the pieces from the H&M collection, these are outfits I can see myself wearing far beyond the festive season too.

How does H&M’s festive collection fit into your wardrobes?

My favourite piece is the pink jumpsuit. It is super versatile and can easily take you from the puja to Diwali lunch or the Diwali catch-ups with friends and family. Like my personal style, the H&M festive collection is a perfect match of comfort and style yet making sure you look best this festive season.

What are festive wardrobe essentials for Athiya Shetty?

The entire collection. I have not just shopped for myself but also for my family and friends.

Any fashion tips for all the fashionistas out there for this festive season?

I would say the festive H&M line is super versatile for the festive season. I would recommend layering the western silhouettes with Indian accessories, hoop earrings, and flat sandals to add that festive touch. This season it’s all about the shimmer and bright, happy colors. Outfits that can be switched up by replacing flats with heels for that elevated look.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Athiya Shetty