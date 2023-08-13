LSA For Local: Shristi Ghunawat on how Tangerine’s green jewellery redefines luxury

In an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India, Shristi Ghunawat shares what makes her brand Tangerine special.

As a child, Shristi Ghunawat had a keen affinity towards artistry and was always drawn towards design and fashion. Such was her interest that when she was old enough, she pursued her graduation in Fashion & Lifestyle Accessory from National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi.

It was there that she developed a keen interest in jewellery design and imbibed the required knowledge of the industry and began interning and working on projects with renowned brands like PCJ and Titan Zoya.

After her graduation, she participated in design competitions to improve her skills and gain industry insights. An international competition awarded her a scholarship for a Jewelry Design course at the British Academy of Jewelry, broadening her outlook. She later worked at Punjab Jewelers following a stint at a Mumbai design studio. Apart from designing, she handled tasks like market research, trend analysis, and consumer studies. Her industry experience highlighted the environmental impact of jewellery production, including extraction, chemicals, and waste. Pursuing a Master’s in Design Management, she focused on sustainable design, conducting in-depth research on the industry’s ecological effects and earning recognition for her work. This led her to recognize the urgency for eco-friendly alternatives in the market.

That’s when Tangerine was born. Tangerine is the first bio-jewellery brand in India which is designed to work with 100% natural elements. Bio-jewellery is about designing, conceptualising and using technologies to exalt raw materials that are composed of natural elements.

The process of creating green jewelry involves a 6 stage process which starts with sourcing the raw materials. The team at Tangerine is always on a hunt for unique natural elements and they ethically source their raw materials from different parts of the country. Shristi Ghunawat and team are creating wealth from the natural elements that would have gone to waste. This is followed by sorting, sizing, crafting, coating and cladding the pieces in 24-karat gold.

In conversation with Shristi Ghunawat, founder of Tangerine

How did the idea of Tangerine as India’s first bio-jewellery brand come about, and what inspired you and your father to take this sustainable approach to jewellery design?

It all started during my time at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) where I focused on designing jewellery. Later, I went on to do my Masters in Design Management from Birmingham City University, which gave a boost to my vision as my main focus during the degree was on design and sustainability.

Could you share more about the six-stage process that the natural elements undergo to reach their final form in Tangerine’s jewellery pieces?

The crafting of Tangerine pieces is extensive. It involves a six-step process that begins with the sourcing of raw materials. As we are always on a hunt for unique natural elements, we ethically source our raw materials from different parts of the country. We are creating wealth from the natural elements which would have gone to waste. This is followed by sorting, sizing, crafting, coating, and cladding the pieces in 24-karat gold. Over 80 per cent of the process is done in-house to keep a close tap on the quality and look of the product at each stage. My team is currently working on getting the right certification and to ensure continued sustainability is achieved, we are reducing the amount of metal used.

Sustainability and eco-friendliness are central to Tangerine’s brand ethos. How do you ensure that your jewellery creation process remains socially and environmentally responsible while providing an empowering alternative to traditional jewellery?

Tangerine’s brand ethos revolves around sustainability. Our jewellery creation process embraces ethical sourcing, minimizing waste and promoting sustainability. We empower consumers through timeless designs, encouraging individuality. Tangerine pioneers a new era where stunning jewellery aligns with social and environmental consciousness, proving that elegance and sustainability harmonize seamlessly.

What role does Tangerine play in promoting sustainable fashion, and how do you envision the brand’s impact on the industry as a symbol of empowering women?

Tangerine falls into this niche, available for environmentally conscious consumers looking to own more green products. Moreover, we work with underprivileged and female workers who help in creating the packaging for the brand.

The Spice Collection by Tangerine seems intriguing, with gold-plated natural spices used in statement necklaces and earrings. How did you develop this idea, and what significance do spices hold in the context of Tangerine’s sustainable jewellery?

During my search for elements to be incorporated into our third collection, I looked for elements that not just a particular section but the majority of people would connect with. Therefore, inside of looking for natural elements in forests and tribal regions, I started searching my house for the piece that we do subconsciously, or without giving much thought to, use in our day-to-day lives. I chose spices not just because it is an everyday item but because the shape, size and smell of each spice is so different and prominent. I was intrigued by the medicinal properties and health benefits each spice holds. And how every Indian household has a box full of spices that have an individual smell and taste. So my search for the ideal element for the collection ended in my kitchen.

As the creative director of Tangerine, what were the key insights and experiences from your time working in the jewellery industry that led you to be more conscious of its impact on the environment? How did this consciousness shape your vision for Tangerine and its eco-friendly alternatives in jewellery design?

The insights and understanding that I received while working in the industry, made me conscious of the adverse impact of the industry on the environment. These impacts were not only limited to the colossal amount of metal and stone extraction but also included the use of harmful chemicals, energy consumption and waste generation is also extensive

It made me realise that an alternate greener option for a product that everyone invests in, is the need of the hour. The environmental consciousness and creative streak in me are what helped me in carving the path towards creating a brand that offers an alternative greener option in jewellery.

By choosing bio-jewellery instead of traditionally casted jewellery, the massive use of metal gets replaced by biodegradable and recycled material. Moreover, the production of bio-jewellery promotes low wastage of resources like water and electricity. Another benefit is that, since natural elements like flowers, seeds, and spices are used, that makes the product very lightweight. I think the eco-conscious and creative streak in me helped me tread the path of green jewellery. The pandemic further reinforced the concept of sustainability and made consumers more aware so launching a brand like Tangerine that promotes this conscious behaviour felt like a mindful endeavour.