LSAFashionFiles: From runway to the streets, these are the hottest fashion trends to watch out for

From the streets to the runways, these fashion capitals are leaving no stone unturned in dropping some of the latest fashion trends in our wardrobes, courtesy of the fashion weeks.

One characteristic common in fashion weeks is their ability to blow our minds away with the unconventional sartorial surprises they drop on our trend platters. The fashion month might have come to an end, but the impact seems to stick with us for good. Speaking of leaving an impact, I’m sure you all must’ve had your set of favourite moments strolling down the ramp, right? So, after picking out our ‘can’t miss’ moments from these fashion weeks, it’s time to highlight the latest fashion trends spotted on the runway.

From stand-alone moments, and massive concepts to the Hollywood glitterati, all of this definitely meets our need for the fashion hour. Stalking the latest fashion trends right off the streets of New York or Paris sure sounds impressive, but what catches an eye are the trends walking right in front of us. So, get your style side up, as we’re about to get the latest tea on few trends spotted at these fashion weeks.

#TrendForecast: Latest fashion trends from the 2022 runways

Back to Basics

Let us kickstart the lineup by going back in the aughts and honouring the return of basics. No matter how hard we try to barge the bolder hues and vivid neon to our closets, it seems like the neutral palettes and the ‘back in the day’ designs always find their way back home. Be it Hermès’ signature styles and earthly palettes, Dior’s revival of Baroque lace, or Fendi reimagining the Baguette, the designers gave us a glimpse of their signature staples.

Flowy fringes

Speaking of the latest fashion trends, another one that caught our attention at these fashion weeks was the abundance of fringes. The flowy fringes made their way back not through just one, but many celebrated designers, giving them a clean chit to our party wardrobes.

Sequins play

Sequins and shimmer are two elements fulfilling our #OTT wardrobes goals, and the fashion weeks sure did a good job in adding more such styles to our closets. From Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Michael Kors, and Fendi to almost the entire couture clan dropped new ways to play with sequined silhouettes.

Sheer silhouettes

From fully loaded with shimmer to actually coming down to transparency, that’s how diverse these fashion weeks can get. Having said that, another trail trend spotted was the see-through sheer silhouette. From full-blown gowns, and summery dresses to basic tops, all of this looked absolutely beautiful walking down the ramp, it definitely gave a boost to all the fashion enthusiasts waiting to pull these sheer ensembles off.

Oversized is the new fit

Oversized is the new fit. Period. There is no argument for the fact that skin fits have taken a back seat when it comes to trend files and what actually makes it to the headlines are the lousy yet lofty fits, courtesy of the oversized looks. The fashion week witnessed a plethora of looks dissing the idea of a perfect fit and taking pride in walking down the runway with some of the most elegant and chic-looking attires by some of these finest couturiers.

Power suiting

Lastly, this lineup of the latest fashion trends is quite incomplete without mentioning the experimentation with power suits. You all must’ve had your basic set of professional suits in your wardrobes, but adding the power to suits, a plethora of designers gave us unconventional suiting ideas, walking down the ramps of Paris, Milan, and New York.

Hero and Feature image: courtesy of @milanfashionweek/IG.