LSAforLocal: Homegrown labels that embody the Khadi culture of India

Khadi, the hand-woven cloth known all across India as the symbol of Indian sufficiency and independence for the role it played in Mahatma Gandhi’s Swadeshi movement, now takes its place as a contender of contemporary fashion not only in India but all around the world.

Despite the scarcity of Khadi as a more personal product that starts at the grassroot of the commercial chain in comparison to the growing retail culture. As the world turns to more sustainable fashion choices while growing more environmentally conscious; the beauty of local Khadi is seen in a new light as a sustainable and airy fabric. Designers took to revel in the untapped beauty of local weaving and cultural depth of the textile.

Here is an ode to Khadi and Indian roots with these five homegrown labels that keep alive, promote and elevate the khadi charm on a local and global stage with their contemporary fashion designs while staying true to their roots.

5 Homegrown labels that embody the Khadi culture of India

Grassroot by Anita Dongre

Anita Dongre, known for environmentalism and revivalist of local culture is no wonder the first name to go on this list. The label is known for empowering rural artisans and paying homage to traditional Indian craftsmanship, along with the use of locally woven khadi for their beautiful products. The brand itself is born as a revival movement of local Indian craft through the platform of fashion design in today’s fashion world run by contemporary and sustainable designs.

Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta

Gaurav Jai Gupta, award winning fashion designer and lover of the handloom believes in “happiness in handloom”, a testimony to handcrafting and weaving material from scratch. Akaaro interprets local Indian textiles through the lens of contemporary fashion and chique designs, focusing on the process of turning local material into luxurious pieces. Embodying the art of local khadi and Indian sufficiency Akaaro is a must have on the list of homegrown labels.

11.11

A label that’s renowned globally with a base in Tokyo as well, the minimalist luxury fashion brand was founded in Delhi by fashion designer Shani Himanshu and graphic designer Mia Morikawa. The worldwide retail fashion brand boasts of its use of heritage techniques and hand loom spinning, with roots based in the local born beauty of khadi. A chain of living, breathing tradition showcasing on a global stage the art of artisans of local origin, 11.11 bridges the gap with it’s use of Khadi as a homegrown brand.

Nicobar

A brand that believes in the coming together of culture and commerce. Nicobar aims to portray the designing talent of India through easy going fashion. Another brand that believes in preserving the ecosystem through their policy of mindful fashion also ticks the box sustainability. A local approach to lifestyle and fashion, Nicobar is a breezy portrayal of the comfort of locally crafted fabric with their use of khadi.

Taneira

A vibrant blend of culture and colour from all across India. The homegrown saree label breathes local with every design. Their khadi sarees act as a tribute to the Swadeshi as a canvas for the beauty of Indian origin. A local brand that embodies culture with their wide variety of options, Taneira sarees fit right into the list.

