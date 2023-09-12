Bhawna Sharma and Sally White on the sartorial magic of ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2

Eleven minutes and 48 seconds into the first episode of ‘Made In Heaven’ Season 2, Shivani Raghuvanshi’s character Jaspreet Kaur aka Jazz informs her bosses that she had to send her colleague Rupali home. Rupali appears to have suffered a terrible tumble down the stairs, partly because she has tripped over her stilettos. She then goes on to utter the now social media famous dialogue – “You can’t do fashion in this office”.

That may have been the case for Jazz and her colleagues but ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2 was all about great style and then some. Thanks, in part, to costume designer Bhawna Sharma and production designer Sally White, the show has gone down in desi pop culture history for some major fashion moments.

Bhawna Sharma and Sally White on styling the Season 2 of ‘Made in Heaven’:

“I was dressing Zoya (Akhtar) as a personal stylist for the Emmy Awards and she said ‘Beez, I think you should do Season 2’. I was just so elated, excited and numb. I was like ‘Really? You think I should do it?’ And then I just took a plunge and dived deep in and I feel so blessed today after three years of hard work. I started working on this in February of 2020,” says Sharma about her work in ‘Made in Heaven’.

Sharma is all praise for White whom she calls her greatest pillar. For instance, their work on Sobhita Dhulipala was quite different this season because of the trajectory of Tara Khanna’s life. “We work together very well and so our colour pallets interact. She’s very aware of what the set looks, like and what kind of world we are in and she knows right from the beginning what locations we are on and what I’m going to be doing so it helps her to design around that. We work very closely together because it helps us tell the story,” says White.

Before Sharma went to source any outfits for Made in Heaven Season 2, she first looked at the colour palette. White believes that the location and the story kind of set up their colour palette and following that Sharma and White would spend close to five hours on Zoom calls with the director of the particular episode. “Sally would have her moodboard and I would have mine and then you start sourcing. We’re simultaneously ideating, mood boarding as we go and then the creatives are locked in amongst everyone. And that’s when we start putting everything across in physical form, whether its clothes or set design and just what belongs in the room,” says Sharma.

Throughout the conversation, Sharma expresses gratitude for Sally’s contribution to the project, acknowledging that White’s work enhances the overall look of the sets while White praises Bee’s exceptional work on ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2, highlighting the challenges of the show, including multiple directors, diverse cultures, a large cast, and numerous locations. White mentions that even after 30 years in the industry, ‘Made in Heaven’ remains one of the most demanding shows to work on. “It’s four directors, which shows often have, but it’s also, this one had two different stories within each episode. There are different cultures, the cast is beyond and there are so many locations. It’s unbelievable sleepless nights. I mean, it takes you months to recover afterwards. You’re still waking up in the middle of the night thinking, ‘Oh, what set must I go to?’ And this was Beez’s (Bhawna Sharma) first show. If you can do that, you can do anything. It’s a baptism by fire, for sure,” says White as Sharma laughs.

White goes on to mention that the two of them found episode six quite easy to work on because they had a very strict colour palette that they adhered to. This made the production design process smoother. The wedding between Wasim Khan and Elmira had a “razzle-dazzle” and gold theme, which also translated well for Radhika and Aditi’s commitment ceremony. It appears that they were able to reuse some design elements for different weddings, making those two storylines in the same episode easier to integrate.

For Sharma, the challenges lay in dealing with different types of weddings, such as Punjabi and Jain weddings as seen in episode 2. During our interview, she talked about the need to work with different textiles based on the cultural and regional specifics of each wedding. For example, for a Punjabi wedding, they had to use different textiles compared to a Jain wedding where the bride’s colours were traditionally red and white. However, the stylist and former supermodel expressed excitement about working with textiles and highlighted the support she received from her team and couture houses in India. She goes on to emphasise the importance of the designers who helped create custom outfits for the show and credits them for their support. For those who are unaware, India’s top couturiers like Amit Aggarwal, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, Gaurav Gupta and many more supported Sharma when it came to curating outfits for the show.

For White, a significant portion of her work began even before the director started working on the project. She spent a month in India before the script was finalised, scouting locations based on the story. She goes on to provide an example using the character portrayed by Kalki Koechlin in the show, Faiza. In the first season, she had designed Faiza’s place with a boudoir aesthetic because she was a lover on the side and had French roots. For the current season, Sally had to decide where to place her. Instead of looking for a house, she suggested placing her character in a hotel penthouse. This decision was made to symbolise Faiza’s unsettled and temporary lifestyle as the mistress of a married man. Sally’s choice of location underscored Faiza’s story and personality.

We talk about the standout character of the series, Bulbul Jauhari played to perfection by Mona Singh. Sharma mentions how in Made in Heaven Season 2, Bulbul is depicted wearing fitted kurtis and a patiala salwar throughout the series. This choice of clothing reflects her strength and resilience, as well as her connection to her roots. Even though she can afford luxury items like a Chanel bag, her traditional clothing symbolises her identity. She goes on to contrast Bulbul’s character with Shobita’s portrayal of Tara Khanna. She explains that Shobita’s character isn’t focused on following fashion trends. Instead, her clothing represents Tara’s fiery and determined personality. It’s about portraying her as a strong woman who will face defeat and heartbreak but will also fight back. The emphasis is on her character’s journey and not on being trendy whereas it is different from Jazz’s journey. Jazz started in ‘Made in Heaven’ by emulating Tara’s style. In season two, Jazz has a consistent job compared to season one when she was involved in the theft. This evolution in her character is reflected in her clothing choices.

Even a brief viewing of Made in Heaven showcases how Sharma and White have carefully curated outfits and locations to reflect not only the individual’s journey but the journey of the show as a whole.

“When we see where these characters live, it’s akin to looking into their souls, because, in a way, we all live in spaces that reflect who we are. The attention to design plays a pivotal role in establishing this connection. I’ve personally been amazed by the work, observing Sally’s contributions and adding my touch to it. Essentially, it’s about the story being an extension of itself – the characters, their origins, their homes, their cultural backgrounds, and even the nuances of the brides, grooms, and their families. Through design, it guides us on this journey,” says Sharma.

“It’s vital to emphasise that this is a creative collaboration involving numerous individuals and creative entities, starting from the show’s creators and directors, such as Zoya Akhtar, who possess a crystal-clear vision. Sally and I have worked closely together in this fantastic collective effort. We brainstorm ideas and meticulously plan, and Sally shares her colour schemes with me. It’s been an exhilarating journey, albeit sleepless at times,” she adds, signing off.

All Images: Made In Heaven/IG.