Make room for self love, as its time to go ‘BIG’ while Lizzo launches Yitty

The American sensation Lizzo launches Yitty as a mark of normalising the charms of body positivity and self-assurance.

#PerfectlyImperfect: Lizzo Launches Yitty as a symbol of self-love

From being conscious about one’s size and appearance to being inclusive and adaptive society has come full circle. Body positivity aims at celebrating your existence. Furthermore, self-love sure is the key to looking around the world with a magical vision. It gives you the opportunity to expose yourself to the world without the fear of anxiety. Lizzo launches Yitty as a symbol of self-love and as an attempt to demolish the fantasy of perfection.

An ode to self-assurance

With this inclusive brand of hers, Lizzo marks her advent into one of the most lucrative markets- shapewear. The line is curated in partnership with Kate Hudson’s brand, Fabletics. The actress took to her gram and announced her proud venture with an empowering image stating-

“ This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard. I love y’all—”

Counting imperfection as her strength and being as comfortable in her own self, Lizzo launches Yitty as a symbol of empowerment and a calling for self-love. The American sensation reaches out to all women, especially millennials and states the true facts of inclusivity. She seems unapologetic about her shape, and believes in making a change in the orthodox thought process and not in her body. Yitty caters to all women ranging from 6XL to XS. It is nothing, but an ode to one’s imperfectly perfect appearance. So gear up ladies and hold heads high, chins up and your posters poise, as you’re about to get all high on empowerment and vigor.

Set your reminders for April 12, as Yitty is all set to knock on your closets with a splendid collection of shapewear.

Xoxo, It’s a no-judgment zone!

