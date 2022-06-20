A series of fascinating fringes: Malaika Arora and her fringe ensembles

Taking the fashion fringe play a bit higher, we have Malaika Arora and her fringe ensembles for you to spot and stalk.

With no guilt at all, we women are always on a spree to revamp our sartorial choices. And with plenty of trends dropping in, can you blame us for our mood swings? Well, in that case the Bollywood glitterati would probably be the authority on the subject, because their alluring ensembles and their a exquisite vibe is all we tend to match. Speaking of which, Bollywood sure has a number of divas responsible for this constant change in the fashion scene, but if we were to point out one of them well then it has to be Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora and her fashion is probably one of the most eye-catching aspect on the gram since quite a long now. Arora is no stranger in acing some of the boldest looks in the industry. Likewise, we spotted a pattern in her Instagram wardrobe, the actress is seen donning a few ensembles with fringes at their core. So, on that note let us elaborate the trend with this intriguing lineup of Malaika Arora and her fringe ensembles.

Focus on fringes! A peep into Malaika Arora’s fringe trend

Bling on!

Talk about acing a trend? Well, Malaika Arora sure has the ability to manage multiple trends in one go. While grooving on ‘jiggle jiggle’ the diva donned a two piece glass looking fringe ensemble, giving us some major style goals along with a stunning trend to groove over and over again.

Fierce fashion

Taking the fringe play even further, this red hot look is definitely worth turning a thousand heads. With her dynmiac poses and ofcourse those red fringes, this floor length attire from Maison d’AngelAnn, marked yet another stunning episode of Malaika Arora’s fashion.

The golden glow

Next up, the diva was spotted doing what she’s best at, acing the golden palette. No matter how many bold hues she may stock up, but this cut sleeve golden fringe mini dress is what makes her look like the golden girl of B-Town.

A rocking from Rocky Star

Each and every look of hers sure consists of a highlight and in this case the second half of Malaika’s dress from Rocky Star is contributing to the fringe trend. The grey and black combination and of course the oomph with which she carries herself is just commendable.

The bold beads

Well, now here we have an embellished addition to the trend. Malaika Arora’s off-white beaded fringes short dress from Yas Couture House of Fashion, is by far the one of the best ensembles in her fringe wardrobe. From the off-white hue to the shining beads, every aspect of this look rightly spells out elegance and class.

All images courtesy: Instagram