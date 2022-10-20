Manish Malhotra on designing costumes for ‘Mughal-e-Azam The Musical’

As the Mughal-e-Azam The Musical returns to the stage after a two-year hiatus, we talk to Manish Malhotra about the challenges of designing for this historic period drama and how he adapted his work from film to theatre.

Period dramas (whether in film, series or play format) have the ability to transport the viewers to another dimension in time and opulence. They help you relive historical events or works of literature in a way that’s hard to imagine otherwise. So when costume designer and couturier, Manish Malhotra was challenged with the task of designing for director Feroz Abbas Khan’s musical production of the ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ it was one that he embraced with frission.

The original movie based on the eternal story of love that threatened the Mughal empire is one that has received many accolades and adoration. Converting the same into a Broadway-style musical has been a daunting task, it’s heavy on production, rich with dialogues, power-packed performances and beautiful costumes that take you to the Mughal era. ‘Mughal-e-Azam The Musical’ is back on stage with a stellar star cast, choreography by Mayuri Upadhya, set designs by Neil Patel and musical recreation by Piyush Kanojia. Opening today at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Bandra, Mumbai, the musical is an ode to the rich era and its most famed love story.

Manish Malhotra on the challenges of designing costumes for ‘Mughal-e-Azam The Musical’

What excited you about designing/curating costumes for ‘Mughal-e-Azam The Musical’?

Mughal-e-Azam is very close to my heart. It’s one of my favourite movies. For me, it was very exciting because it is the first time I was doing a period drama and the first time I was doing a theatrical play. Being one of my favourite movies that had performances by some of my favourite actors like Dilip Kumar-ji and Madhubala-ji, this was very heartfelt as I was getting a chance to pay my own homage to an eternal classic of Indian cinema.

What would you say are the challenges of putting together costumes for a period drama?

I had put in all the hard work in designing the costumes, which had to be ready for the primary and secondary cast at the same moment. Designing for celebrities, films, and fashion shows is entirely different from designing costumes for a periodical theatre play. The obvious challenge was that outfits had to be striking as well as stage-appropriate.

Can you share details of the vintage textiles sourced and used for this purpose?

The designing process was surreal and the outcome was histrionic for sure. There were layers of vintage fabric, whether it be silk, gotta-patti, zardozi embroidery, brocades, bandhani, or velvet, everything is pure and rich in the display.

How did you balance the reality of the costumes with practical considerations?

I had the responsibility of creating garments that not only looked striking but were also stage-appropriate. I had to modify the structure of designs from my normal runway, fare the linings used in the outfits for the artists were much lighter. The entire thing was on Velcro. Velcro had to be dyed to the colour of the outfits because in a second you have to change. Someone is wearing a kurta inside then there is a sherwani and then something else inside.

What outfit for you was the most challenging or unique to put together?

It has been a great experience to work on this musical extravaganza and also been very challenging as 600 costumes were required. There have been days and nights of work and I went all out to use pure fabrics and intricate embroideries to make the process and the journey worthwhile. Working with Feroz who is a fabulous, acclaimed play director and Shapoorji made it all a tremendously satisfying experience.

What according to you is the role of authentic design and portrayal when designing costumes for theatre?

Indian traditional attires like ‘chogha’, ‘anarkali’, ‘gararas’, ‘shararas’, ‘shalwar’, ‘churidar’ and ‘achkans’ have been in fashion for centuries now. The 16th century has remained the period of great inspiration for Indian culture and there is no period like the Mughal period. There is always a scope for variations in these authentic designs.

All Images: Courtesy Mughal-e-Azam The Musical.