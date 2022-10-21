All the glitz and glamour from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party

The festive season is incomplete without the Bollywood clan adding their fair share to the festive glow and Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party was all the extra one needed to add to their ordinary celebrations.

Making headlines is one forte our Bollywood clan is well versed with. Having said that with Diwali around the corner we’re just looking for either an excuse to get all dolled up, pull off an all-nighter, or turn into a sweet tooth by the end of the festive season. And it seems like the B-Town glitterati is ticking all these boxes one Diwali bash at a time. Speaking of Diwali bashes, ace couturier Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party last night was a glamorous soiree giving us just the vibe we needed. Ringing Diwali in full swing, the said designer turned host for the who’s who of B-town and gave us some eye-catching looks to obsess over this festive season.

With ethnic ensembles being the memo for the gala, our B-town divas sure know how to stick to the dress code and turn heads at a party. I don’t know about you guys, but spotting these lovely ladies all decked at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party sure gave me some major FOMO, and a reason to get all dolled up, both at the same time. As per the Insta reports, the night was all things bright and beaming courtesy of the sartorial picks of the leading ladies and hunks of Bollywood. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kushal giving us some couple goals, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor serving some major looks to Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kajol and Raveena Tandon reminiscing the golden days, Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party was definitely a night to remember.

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party

Here is a glimpse of how the B-Town fam added their charm to the existing festive glow.