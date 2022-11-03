The rise and rise of Masaba Gupta 

How did a young designer known for her quirkily-printed saris establish one of India’s leading fashion houses, launch a wellness label and become a commercially recognized actor? We talk to Lifestyle Asia India’s November cover girl, Masaba Gupta on her multi-faceted journey.

At the age of 19, she made her bold debut at Lakme Fashion Week; soon establishing her celebrity-approved eponymous label. At 24, she took over as the design head of Satya Paul, and by the age of 27, she had made it to the Forbes 30-under-30 list. While at the age of 30, her career took a completely different trajectory when she starred in a semi-autobiographical Netflix series titled, ‘Masaba Masaba’. Adding to this, earlier this year, fashion conglomerate Aditya Birla Fashion picked up a 51% stake in her label and she launched a beauty, skincare, and wellness brand called Love Child. The queen of prints, Masaba Gupta’s multi-hyphenate career path is both an open book and an enigma. And to call her unstoppable wouldn’t be an exaggeration. We chat with her about her domination spree and what’s next for her…

What’s on Masaba Gupta’s mind right now?

I feel like I’m in an aggressive and intense space. There’s been a lot on my mind. I feel this has been the year where I have truly not just come into my own, but I’ve also been able to find the path ahead. I’ve never been more confident of exactly where I’m headed and on my mind is just domination.

How do you keep your calm in all this chaos?

I don’t keep calm. I used to get upset earlier because people would call me sensitive, emotional and a very reactive person. I don’t try and keep it together. I function at my best when everything is happening at the same time and there are multiple tabs open in my head and life is just 100 times faster than I could ever imagine. My sanity lies in the chaos.

If I were to compare you with an animal, for me you’re a Chameleon. Every time we see a different side of you. When did this want to be and do different things arise?

Frankly, it was all after my divorce. I just changed, overnight. I became a different person, and it wasn’t like I sat down and told myself that I want to conduct myself differently or I will work harder, something just switched in me. Since that day I am feeling like I’m witnessing this human being who’s doing multiple things, but then again nobody knows the personality that I am at home. So, there are more faces to me and I do think that since I am a sensitive person, and in order to protect myself, I just put on various cloaks on various days and deal with people for who they are. I don’t think that we can work with the ideal people in an idealistic scenario all the time. I believe I’m in a video game and I just have to survive and take on different characters.

Talking about Masaba Masaba, it’s part fiction, part reality and I’m sure there must be some parts that you lived again. Were there any incidents when you thought you should have handled them differently?

I think I’ll always regret the fact that I didn’t make it to Wendell (Rodrick) sir’s funeral. So, there is a scene where I break down in the car, that was weird for me because I’m not an actor and I don’t know how cathartic it can be to get closure in the middle of a scene. I went through a very weird phase after that, thinking about why I couldn’t make it, why was I so busy, and what could I have done differently. I think that was the weakest moment that I wish I could go back and change.

What’s the best compliment you have received for your acting?

There were two, the first one was that I have very friendly eyes and when someone sees me perform, they feel like a friend and feel like they’re in the same room as me. And the second was when I was compared with Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez. They said that these are people who have shown us that we can be the master of all dreams and that was big for me because I look up to them.

If you had a chance to speak to your younger self today, what would you tell her?

I would tell her that it gets worse than acne (Laughs)! The acne is the only easy part, it gets way worse than that and I would just say work as your life depends on it, buy your shit, and build a life for yourself. Don’t wait for somebody to rescue you, just make your own life and have your own identity. Don’t be somebody’s something! I would say it all works out.

How much of this new health regime impacted your life overall?

It has made me a better worker because I just think that it’s made me a lot more disciplined. It has also given me great excuses to not go anywhere at night. Overall, it has made me focused.

So, what’s next for the House of Masaba?

I’m in a thinking phase right now, but of course, the biggest thing we’re doing is expanding the House of Masaba. We’re opening close to 5 stores by January and that’s across India and we’ll have a couple more next year. And start giving Love Child a little bit more attention, our stores will carry it too. I’m in building mode and I’m in the mood of strengthening the core.

What do you enjoy most in your downtime?

I enjoy sitting on various friends’ couches and we just talk about food! We talk about what we’re eating next, we talk about what we ate before and we talk about how we are all just putting on weight. And sometimes I’m in a zone where I like to be by myself, so I’ll be in my den and I’ll read a book. Otherwise, I go for a walk on the beach with my mum.