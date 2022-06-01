Metallic mania is running wild amongst these B-town divas

Forget neutrals, it’s time to serve some bold fashion statements with these silver metallic outfits just like our sizzling B-Town divas.

Be it a basic little black dress or an elaborate chic gown, Bollywood stars have the ability to make anything look like fashion. While one thinks of trending silhouettes and patterns, the B-town divas sure would be the authority on the subject. Speaking of which, the craze of silver metallic outfits is taking rounds on celebrity gram handles these days. It might not be a new trend, but it sure ain’t going out of style any time soon.

The Bollywood clan is no stranger to hosting some of the most lit parties and appearing all glammed up for the same. And that is where we spot all these megastars looking all chic and stylish in those outfits. Ranging from neutrals to bold palettes, Bollywood never shies away when it comes to making a bold fashion statement. Likewise, we have a bold lineup of B-town stars taking over the domain of fashion with their silver metallic outfits. From Bebo’s mid-length metallic charm, Alia’s silver sari glow to Rakul Preet’s metallic lowers, we have an alluring listicle of stars donning this bold trend. Have a look!

Whos’ who of Bollywood take fashion a notch higher with these silver metallic outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Who better than our very own Bebo to begin the lineup with. Kareena Kapoor Khan sure is the middle name of fashion in Bollywood. Kareena’s sartorial choices are worth every bit of the heed. Speaking of which, the ace actress was seen looking all hot and happening for KJo’s blingy 50th bash. She opted for a mid-length cut sleeve silver metallic dress and looked absolutely stunning while posing for the paps.

Alia Bhatt

Next up we have the newly-wed megastar, Alia Bhatt. Bhatt took the metallic outfit trend a notch higher by giving it the traditional touch of a saree. The actress donned a sterling silver saree from Bloni atelier. She made sure to compliment her look with a pair of silver earrings and some minimal makeup. Alia Bhatt definitely is not just taking over the box office, but she is also a pro in serving us some major style goals.

Kiara Advani

While discussing the latest trends, how can one not mention the rising diva on the block, Kiara Advani? The Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 fame actress once sizzled in a silver cutout ensemble from Kalmanovich. The actress looked nothing less than a disco ball in that shimmery sequined, silver metallic outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Next up in line we have the multi-talented actress, Tamannaah Bhatia, whose fashion choices sure speak for themselves. The actress donned a splendid silver goddess gown by the ace designer duo, Gauri and Nainika. Tamannaah is no stranger to donning bold fashion statements, and taking that streak forward she gave us an alluring addition to our lineup of silver metallic outfits.

Rakul Preet

Well, now this one’s definitely worth the attention! Rakul Preet, the millennial star is here to amp up the silver metallic outfits even further. The actress opted for a minimal yet classy look, by donning a sizzling pair of silver lowers from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. She accompanied her look with a basic white tee and a tangy pair of pumps, serving us a contrasting colour palette.

Sharvari

Lastly, we have a newbie on the B-Town map to woo you with her alluring ensembles, Sharvari. This new-in-town diva is already on a spree to set some sizzling style goals. As for the metallic trend, the actress donned a glamorous silver metallic dress from Monisha Jaisingh. From the style to sass, her ensemble was a complete stunner.

All images courtesy: Instagram