National Handloom Day: Tilfi Banaras, one brand bringing India’s age-old artistic crafts to the world

This National Handloom Day it’s time to relive the intricate journey of Indian handlooms through the eyes of ‘Tilfi Banaras’ a brand built on endless exploration and a commitment to bring India’s age-old artistic crafts to the world.

There is never a dull moment around Indian handicrafts and intricate embroideries! The rich handicrafts of India have always been worthy of catching a gaze and giving us a special spot on the global map today. Speaking of handicrafts, one should always celebrate the opulence exuded by these crafts, and today on the occasion of National Handloom Day, we decided to throw some light on one of the most renowned Indian textile brands aka ‘Tilfi Banaras’. Named after a traditional Banarasi weaving technique, Tilfi Banaras is one brand that weaves together the timeless beauty of Indian handlooms one eye-catching silhouette at a time.

The brainchild of Udit, Aditi and Ujjwal, Tilfi Banaras houses a plethora of categories all fresh off the loom. Every nook and corner of the brand narrates the traditional tale of Banarasi weaves infused with a contemporary touch in order to stay relevant at all times. Further, to dig deeper into the legacy of the brand and its journey we have the CEO and co-founder of Tilfi Banaras, Aditi Chand telling us all about the brand in an exclusive tête-à-tête.

Aditi Chand, CEO and Co-founder of Tilfi Banaras

Firstly tell us how did Tilfi’s journey begin?

Tilfi was born out of a two-fold thread, a strong heritage built on endless exploration and a commitment to bring India’s age-old artistic crafts to the world. In 2016, after several visits to Banaras, Ujjwal, Udit and I realised that Banaras craftsmanship was facing a significant challenge further by discussing with some of our weavers, we understood that even though Banaras artisans made some of the finest crafts in the world, these crafts were not pursued by newer generations. This realisation drove us to start Tilfi with the aim of building a global, yet resolutely Indian luxury brand.

While creating Tilfi, we committed to a new vision and purpose which was to ensure the preservation and transmission of the expertise of Banaras’ artisans, while pushing the crafts into new territories. The name, Tilfi, reflects this commitment to the craft. In the weaver’s vocabulary, “Tilfi” is a weaving technique where three coloured yarns run continuously without a break.

Tell us a little something about your traditional weaving techniques

At Tilfi, our repertoire spreads across a wide range of weaving techniques found in Banaras such as Kadhua, Phekwa, Tanchoi, Pauri etc. and fabrics such as Katan silks, Satins, Koras, Cottons, Georgettes, Tussars. Beyond the gilded brocades synonymous with the city, it is our endeavour to bring back nuance in Banarasi textiles and present our craft in its highest form to patrons across the world.

We continue to invest in incredibly complex and increasingly rare weaving techniques such as the Rangkat, Dampach, Nakshi janglas, Jamdanis which today, constitute a significant portion of our textile repertoire. Each technique is a treasure trove of creativity, painstaking patience and the unyielding spirit of our Banarasi weavers. An iconic Tilfi creation is our Kashi design with the skyline of Varanasi’s ghats handwoven in the kadhua style across its borders in gold and silver zari. We recently translated our signature Kashi into an extremely intricate, meticulously designed and painstakingly created 8-feet long pure satin silk handloom textile artwork for the new Indian Parliament building.

How well do you think Tilfi Banaras contributes to the rich handlooms of India?

Tilfi was founded out of a profound belief in the inherent beauty, power and enduring legacy of Indian handlooms. Our artisans are the cornerstone of everything we create, and we are deeply committed to a craft-led approach to support the growth of the handloom ecosystem. Through innovation, investments in operational efficiency and a business model built to take artisans along, we have grown sustainably from 300 to 2000 weavers in 6 years, which has resulted in the creation of new job opportunities, stability of employment and enhanced working conditions for both our in-house and external collaborators.

Even as we honour the time-tested traditions of Indian handlooms, we also strive to innovate continuously. We have tirelessly expanded the design lexicon of Banarasi textiles, drawing inspiration from diverse realms such as French Rococo art, abstract art, and the distinctive architecture of Banaras. Beyond the product, we try to elevate our handlooms through innovative storytelling. Our mission is to ensure that the exquisite art of Indian handlooms remains dynamic, relevant, and treasured for generations to come.

List a few cities you would visit only for the rich culture and handloom in India.

We are very fortunate that India, even today, continues to have several centres of excellence for handloom textiles. Apart from our home Varanasi, there is Kanchipuram famous for its resplendent southern silks, Chanderi and Maheshwari for their elegant and lightweight sarees, Bhagalpur for its tussar, regions around Kolkata with clusters of Baluchari and Jamdani and Sambalpur with its beautiful Ikat. The northeast is also home to vibrant handloom traditions, including significant Muga and Eri silk production in Assam and handwoven shawls and other textiles in Nagaland.

How important do you think it is to embrace and adapt one’s culture, in order to flourish as a designer?

I think often great art comes from a place of familiarity. Culture forms the foundation of one’s identity and can serve as a wellspring of inspiration. Embracing one’s culture and connecting deeply with one’s roots, can lend a unique perspective, infusing both depth and authenticity to one’s creations.

At Tilfi, we firmly believe that the roots of design lie deep within our cultural tapestry. Embracing and adapting one’s culture isn’t just a choice; it’s an intrinsic part of our ethos. To flourish as a brand, especially in the handloom sector, we feel one needs to be deeply entwined with their cultural legacy. It provides us with a unique vocabulary, an authentic narrative, and a soulful connection that resonates with both the connoisseur and the casual observer. In a world swayed by transient trends, it’s the timeless beauty of our cultural moorings that truly stays.

Where do you see India on the global map today in terms of fashion? And what is that one thing that is still missing in the Indian fashion scene according to you?

India is emerging as a significant player in the global fashion map, particularly for its consumer story and for its reputation as a hub for intricate embroideries and traditional craftsmanship. India has long served as an atelier for the world, with international couture houses leveraging our craft skills to produce their creations. Now, finally, the spotlight is beginning to shine on India. This is very heartening. Still, Indian brands have yet to make a mark on an international scale. Indian craftsmanship still has to find its own voice and the confidence to carry its narrative to the world. I am optimistic that change is underway. While weddings have traditionally dominated the Indian luxury fashion and crafts scene, there is a noticeable shift with consumers inside and outside India seeking to embrace Indian luxury for a wider array of occasions. The Indian fashion industry needs iconic brands with unique, identifiable propositions that champion our traditional crafts – that’s what we are building at Tilfi.

Since Tilfi Banaras started 5 generations back, so how do you think fashion has evolved over the years?

Over the last century, I think the fashion landscape has undergone profound transformations. The iconic saree, influenced by changing consumer lifestyles and fashion trends, experienced phases of diminished interest but is now witnessing a resurgence. Banarasi weaves, once the exclusive domain of the royalty and the elite, have expanded their reach to a broader discerning audience. While the spirit of Banarasi weaving remains unchanged, recent design interventions have cultivated a contemporary design lexicon, ensuring that the tradition evolves while preserving its essence.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Tilfi Banaras