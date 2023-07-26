In conversation with Neeta Lulla about the EMF ACE Global Awards, Indian design and more

It’s a proud moment for the country, every time an artist is recognised and applauded for their creations. A significant moment was cherished at the EMF ACE Global Convention & Awards 2023, when Neeta Lulla, a renowned costume designer and fashion couturière was called upon as a guest speaker at the celebration.

The stage at EMF ACE Global Awards 2023 was graced by the Indian designer, making us all proud of the new heights Indian craftsmanship and design has reached. The awards are known to felicitate young talent in the field of event, wedding and experiential marketing industry of India. Held at Vinpearl Hotels and Resorts in Vietnam, the event witnessed outstanding talent and knowledge shared by the jury and special guests. Sharing the stage was our very own, Neeta Lulla, showering insights on transformative bridal styling.

In an exclusive conversation with us, she shares her vision and insights on fashion and bridal styling.

In conversation with Neeta Lulla on transformative bridal styling

How do you see the evolution of bridal fashion today and what do you think has led to the change?

Bridal fashion is an ever-evolving phenomenon that always caters to the very personal needs of the bride for the most special day. It caters to their comfort and overall impeccable and perfect look for the occasion. With the change in mindset with time fashion in this sector also changes from the Ivory saree look back in the 50s-60s to the red and maroon lehngas with heavy single dupattas in the 70s and ’80s to maroon and hot pinks lehngas with 2 dupattas in the 80s-90s to a varied format of looks in pastels, highlight colours or bright shades on various silhouettes of styles it has just been on a roll. The use of heritage fabrics has been a constant through time keeping our weaves on the forefront with various uses, such as sarees, dupattas or lehngas. As an ever-evolving mindset over time, the bridal statement has also evolved.

What do you have to say about the global accolades Indian designers and couture is gaining lately?

With the world becoming smaller with the digital explosion, the recognition and awareness have become larger and more talent is getting noticed, thus Indian designers are getting noticed for their crafts and being awarded for their works.

How do you think fashion has helped change the way the world perceives India?

India is always known for its rich culture of heritage weaves, hand embroidery and beautiful colours attracting many international designers/brands to set up bases and source from India.

Today along with this, we are known for the design aesthetics, workmanship and the great value we bring to the fashion industry creating intrigue and much attention to Indian fashion.

What do you think is the future of the wedding industry in terms of lavishness and couture?

As we see the growth of a more fashion-conscious community with so much social media influx, We also see a community of working women having a very practical approach to their lifestyle and spending. I feel we will have two distinctive aspects to the lavishness of couture. First is an over-the-top lavish Uber stylish and magnanimous wedding approach, be it a destination or in a city wedding. Second, a carefully well-planned well-thought wedding with the aspect of sustainability and reusability in mind for their wedding needs. This mindset is also a result of the covid pandemic we saw in the past, which has left a defi age mark in the minds of the consumer to perceive the right value for their spending.

What is the one thing on your itinerary when you visit Vietnam?

Explore the beauty of this wondrous country through its museums, culture, food and resorts.

Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Neeta Lulla