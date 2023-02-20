Welcome to the Class After-Party. Dress Code: Diffuse by Manish Malhotra ONLY | Exclusive

Last year, ace designer Manish Malhotra unveiled his latest collection titled ‘Diffuse’ with an eye on the GenZ market – and who better than the cast of Class to embody his vision?

The youthful collection consists of seasonless separates and bold fusion designs that aim to capture the GenZ zeitgeist. Adding to its appeal to the younger generation, the collection is also more consciously priced as compared to his other more opulent wear. In a career spanning over three decades, Manish Malhotra’s eponymous brand has become synonymous with glamour. His outfits have been a staple on the red carpet and at industry dos. He’s also been praised for staying relevant in an industry known for its trend-based nature due to his ability to mould his aesthetic to the changing fads while retaining the essence that first shot him to the top of the fashion food chain.

Malhotra’s Diffuse collection is suffused with striking hues, multiple crossroads of colours and contours that pulsate with an after-noir glamour. Imagine the after-party after the original after-party: that’s the vibe in these stunning pictures. Exclusive, VIP and reserved for the most glamorous and edgy fashionistas. Staying true to his trademark aesthetic, Diffuse by Manish Malhotra encompasses a wide variety of staples like sequins, mesh and metallics. It’s a veritable fiesta of multi-coloured hues, bling and MM prints. The multi-hyphenate has constantly re-defined glamour in his three-decade-long career and GenZ gets to experience the full force of his mastery with the Diffuse collection.

In keeping with the vibe of Diffuse, Manish Malhotra recently dressed the cast of Netflix’s Class in his latest collection. Class, which dropped on the streaming platform on the 3rd of February was met with much praise from audiences and critics alike. The Indian adaptation of the hit series, Elite, Class managed to successfully remodel the original in the Indian context.

And, of course, Class stars some of the hottest faces to debut in Indian cinema in recent times. Starring Piyush Khati, Gurfateh Pirzada, Madhyama Segal, Cwaayal Singh, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Naina Bhan, Moses Kaul and Zeyn Shaw, the series has been trending at the top of Netflix charts in over nine countries. “In between all the sex, nudity, drugs, violence and glamour, Netflix’s Class aims to hold a mirror up to society and succeeds,” read our review of the series. You can read the full review here.

Shot by Gourab Ganguli, the Manish Malhotra x Class photoshoot also had Ayesha Kanga as the Creative Director. Kanga plays Yashika Mehta in the series.

Check out the pictures from the Manish Malhotra x Class shoot below:

Creative direction: Ayesha Kanga

Photography and scene: Gourab Ganguli

Styling: Zainab

Hair and makeup: Eshwar Log, Justine Rae Mellocastro, Anu Mariya Jose, Siddhesh Shinde, Kamal Deep, Pooja Kesaria, Tanuja Bhatt, Swapnil, Nikita Thadani

Wearing: Diffuse by Manish Malhotra, Swarovski, Louboutin

Art direction: Pepperoni Productions

Rugs: Jaipur Rugs

The Manish Malhotra x Class after-party appears to be a winner for sure. Here’s a toast to their success.