No Limits! Sofia Jirau, first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome

Sofia Jirau just made history as the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome and here’s how she let the world know.

This past week social media saw Sofia Jirau trending for being Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome. Jirau is a 24 year old Puerto Rican who’s been modelling since 2019 and was one of the few models with Down syndrome to walk for the New York Fashion Week in february 2020.

Sofia announced that she would be appearing in the brand’s inclusive Love Cloud Collection campaign on instagram by posting a photograph from the campaign shoot itself. Alongside the post, she wrote “One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome! Thank you all for always supporting me in my projects.” The model thanked VS for making her a part of the inclusive endeavour, she is only the second Puerto Rican model to work with VS and follows after model Joan Smalls who modelled for the brand starting 2010. Not only a model, Sophia is an entrepreneur of her own line, Alavett, which sells various products like shirts, wallets, mugs and phone cases.

Jirau has also started a spanish social media campaign called #sinlímites which translates to ‘no limits’ in english to show that the possibilities for people with Down’s syndrome are nothing short of endless. While announcing her new achievement, she wrote on instagram “Thank you Victoria’s Secret for seeing me as a model who has #NoLimits and making me part of the inclusive Love Cloud Collection campaign.Inside and out, there are no limits!”

The american lingerie and beauty brand responded in the comments with a sweet and short note saying “Thank you for being a part of our #VSFamily!”. The brand’s head creative director, Raúl Martinez went on to describe the collection as a “major moment in the brand’s evolution”. He further added “From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard we are creating”

She will appear alongside 17 other women to promote the new Love Cloud collection. According to an earlier press statement by the brand, Victoria’s Secret hopes that it will “reinforce the brand’s commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women”. This effort towards inclusivity and embracing diversity comes after the brand was criticised for promoting unrealistic beauty standards in recent years. Following criticism regarding lack of wider representation, the new collection is designed to appeal to all types of women. VS captioned the instagram post introducing the collection as “Pillow-soft, squishy, plush. Whatever you call it, we think it will be the most comfortable collection you’ve ever worn #WearTheCloud”

Hero and Featured Image : Courtesy Sofia Jirau Instagram