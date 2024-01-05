Old money, basketball and Lebron James for Pharrell William’s second Louis Vuitton campaign

Basketball and high fashion’s constant entanglement reaches its peak once again, with Lebron James donning Pharell William’s designs as he turns the face of Louis Vuitton’s new Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection.

French luxury Maison, Louis Vuitton’s new chapter in menswear has been a star-spangled journey. With the newly appointed popstar turned creative director Pharrell Williams at the helm, it hardly comes as a surprise. After Pharrell’s iconic first campaign with the brand saw the pregnant Rihanna dressed to the teeth in LV menswear; showing off his colourful rendition of the Speedy bag – there is little that can top that fashion moment. Yet, Pharrell has done it again with the second campaign star of his debut collection. Introducing Louis Vuitton‘s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 with NBA megastar and basketball icon, Lebron James as the face of the campaign.

A household name, to say the least, Lebron James is America’s basketball sweetheart and a contender for if not the greatest basketball player of all time. At 39, the oldest player in the league continues to put up leading numbers as the Laker’s 2023-2024 MVP. Fresh off the in-season tournament win, the campaign racks up another off-the-court win for the king.

The NBA walk-ins and courtside are known to be a fashion show of their own, from celebrity spotting to the players’ game day fits. Off the court too, Lebron’s iconic blazers and shorts, and his constant show of luxury wear are often touted for their style quotient, while sometimes finding a good fit for the 6’9 giant is a feat only his wife can pull off. A constant advocate of Louis Vuitton wear and associated with Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton since his front-row appearance at the LV SS24 runway show, the star was an obvious choice to be the face of the campaign after Rihanna.

While Lebron’s LV campaign officially debuted on Louis Vuitton’s site and socials on January 4, 2023, with the Spring/Summer 2024 collection hitting LV stores in LA and New York simultaneously, we had a glimpse of what to expect way back in October 2023. A single billboard with Lebron donning the LV collection appeared in New York teasing the unreleased collection; months before its release. Along with this, the star himself showed up to the first game of the season dressed in LV, head-to-toe- a $28,000 ensemble from Pharrell William’s unreleased Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection. The teaser comprised a collarless Damoflage jacket along with the Super Vision sunglasses and of course, the signature Speedy bag in a catchy tint of money-green, also seen in the official campaign in different shades. The snippets of Pharrell’s collaboration we saw with Lebron were only a prelude to what the actual collection comprised.

Rarely tailored to the build of an NBA forward, the campaign however, sees 6 foot 9, Lebron James dressed suavely in a well-fitted double-breasted jacket along with the embroidered cardigan, all the fits touched with the colourful fervour of the centrepiece Speedy bags. Pharrell Williams reimagines the classic Louis Vuitton bags in colourful shades that pay homage to the counterfeights he saw along Manhattan’s Canal Street; his first introduction to luxury. On Lebron, the multicoloured- monogrammed Speedy bags look better than ever. Paired with the LV Dynasty necklace and Pharrell’s chic designs; Lebron’s all Louis Vuitton fits are a taste of the creative mind of Pharrell Williams. We can’t wait to see what the duo cooks up next as Pharrell William embarks on a new road for LV menswear, gearing up for the year’s first fashion show, and Lebron battles for his fifth championship at what seems to be the never-ending zenith of his illustrious career.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Louis Vuitton.