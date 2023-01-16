Old school sophistication meets metropolitan modernity in Tod’s FW23 collection

Imagine Donna Tart’s The Secret History and Lana Del Rey’s music. Old money meets new money. Sophistication but with a sharp distinctive feel and sartorial classics that imbricate a strong metropolitan accent. That’s what Tod’s aims to achieve with their latest Fall/Winter 2023 collection showcased at the ongoing Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The Tod’s FW23 collection

The Tod’s man is on a journey to embrace true Italian style but is not encumbered by the tiresome waves of nostalgia. For the Tod’s man, embellishments and details are an integral part of his wardrobe alongside essential urban garments with strong tailored silhouettes. The colour palette is overwhelmingly warm, ranging from shades of brown and caramel to beige and if you’re fortunate, you might find some muted greys and whites too.

The real protagonist of the FW23 story, however, is the Tod’s Pash Jacket which is made using the finest leather. Pash was born from the craftsmanship of Tod’s laboratories which gives particular attention to treatments, which are always made by hand. Brushstrokes emphasise the material, and polishes give a three-dimensional feeling and coating, thanks to skilful waxing techniques, the leather acquires new shades that highlight the great quality.

Soft and barely shiny nappa for the Shirt Jacket; hand-woven suede for city jackets; suede crust doubled in cotton for adventure jackets; brushed leather for short jackets and bomber jackets. Fundamental elements of a collection that makes the quality of materials and craftsmanship its key focus.

When it comes to the shoes, the iconic W.G. becomes more elegant and urban, in treated and shaded leather with skilful craftsmanship, made of infills and brushes. The more casual proposals have a padded effect, enhanced by the contrast of the suede with the stitched fabric. Traditional masculine shoes are formed in lace-ups and ankle boots which make an essential appearance in brown and black leather, they are soft and light, with the sole stitched by hand. The rubber bottom is the key protagonist with its rounded shapes for moccasins and formal shoes.

Finally, the taste for the belt returns, an accessory of the male wardrobe where you can express personality and character. The Tod’s Greca Belt, created in elastic and in various colours and striped fabrics, with a leather closure without metal buckle, summarises the message of natural elegance, renewed tradition and wise modernity of the season and becomes one of the icons.

Watch Tod’s FW23 collection here.