These labels are creating the coolest pantsuits for women

The charm of a well-cut tailored pantsuit is timeless. It has become synonymous with power dressing, taking to the traditional fashion vocabulary as menswear essential. But a new school of designers have re-imagined pantsuit labels by giving it a Gen-Z approved makeover. From Marc Jacobs’s extra-slouchy number worn by Lady Gaga to Hedi Slimane for YSL’s sharp to edgy numbers with cropped jackets, ladies have several options to choose from.

In India, International Woolmark Prize winner Suket Dhir has already rolled out collectable pantsuits featuring the quirkiest of the prints. Gaurav Khanijo’s eponymous label celebrates ease and comfort with exquisite Khadi pantsuits. Then there is Kevwe Mowarin’s Koviem, which specialises in customised pants suits, lending them a couture-like precision.

One can’t help but appreciate the way celebrities have embraced the silhouette. From supermodels Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber, and Kendall Jenner to some of the leading fashion fixtures such as Victoria Beckham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor and Cate Blanchett, there is an endless list of celebs opting for a well-cut pantsuit. Besides this, some pantsuits have also helped the likes of Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton cut a perfect frame.

Whether you are looking for some inspiration or you plan to customise, these pantsuit labels will surely make you want to suit up!