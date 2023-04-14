The Art of Slow Design: In conversation with Yogesh Chaudhary and Pavitra Rajaram | Exclusive

Renowned designer Pavitra Rajaram is set to unveil her latest masterpiece, the Majnun Collection, at the prestigious Salone Del Mobile 2023 in Milan, Italy. Anticipation is high for this momentous event, which promises to showcase a collection deeply rooted in the history, geography, and storytelling of carpets from India, China, and Persia.

Rajaram’s creative prowess shines through in her homage to the rich legacy of the Indian subcontinent, skillfully reinterpreting traditional motifs such as the Shikargah from English stately homes, the mesmerizing tantric tiger rugs of Tibet, the weeping willow motif of Chinese scroll paintings, and the folk tradition of Afghan war carpets. The result is a modern idiom that seamlessly merges ancient designs with contemporary sensibilities, reflecting Rajaram’s unwavering commitment to the concept of ‘Slow Design’, which cherishes the art of savouring design rather than consuming it.

The Majnun Collection is a testament to Rajaram’s passion for showcasing India’s cultural heritage and her dedication to social impact through design. Her collaboration with Jaipur Rugs, led by the esteemed Nand Kishore Chaudhary, fondly known as the Gandhi of carpets, further underscores her commitment to empowering artisans and preserving the ancient art of rug weaving.

The launch of the Majnun Collection at Salone Del Mobile 2023 marks a milestone occasion where art, design, and culture converge. The collection’s impeccable craftsmanship, artistic interpretation, and commitment to social impact make it a masterpiece that is bound to leave an indelible mark on the global design industry.

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the Majnun Collection, here’s our exclusive interview with Yogesh Chaudhary, Director at Jaipur Rugs and Pavitra Rajaram:

Tell us a little about the philosophy behind ‘slow design’.

Pavitra Rajaram: Craft takes time. It needs to be absorbed, thoughtful, responsible and produced consciously. ‘Slow Design’ is a concept that builds on the fact that design must be savoured not devoured. Slow design can be interpreted in two ways – one is the timelessness of the motifs themselves and their evolution through time.

The other way that I see slow design is through the process of the maker; the aspect that craft is time sensitive and highly dependent on natural forces – be it natural pigments, water resources or climate.

Yogesh Chaudhary: Slow Design is a concept that Pavitra, my father and I share an ideological passion for. To that end, the Majnun collection is a celebration of design, history and legacy of iconic carpet traditions from the Indian subcontinent. However, while being deeply entrenched in the history of design, Majnun is also a step towards interpreting ancient designs in a modern idiom. The collection is a testament to the fact that design is in a continuum and the motifs that have stood the test of time need to be revisited and reinterpreted in unique ways. That’s how design travels and design legacies are kept alive.

India has such an ancient legacy; how do you narrate it for a modern audience?

PRR: I feel that functionality and versatility are two important aspects of what designers need to pay attention to while creating for a modern audience. Also, we need to consider the environment and reimagine and reinterpret influences accordingly. For example, I reinterpreted the Shikarga for current times as animals enjoying and thriving in a jungle from a conservation perspective rather than hunting as it used to be.

YC: India’s ancient legacy is rich and diverse, with its religion, art, and culture spreading through trade to other parts of the world. However, how do we narrate it for a modern audience? One way is through showcasing our expertise in design and age-old craft techniques. Through these, we can highlight the unique stories behind each rug, which have helped us reach a worldwide audience. Design, art, and culture are universal languages that transcend barriers, and through them, we can communicate the story behind our legacy to a global audience. Thus, by combining traditional artistry with modern design, we can ensure that India’s ancient legacy remains relevant and continues to influence our modern world today.

Tell us a little about the Majnun Collection and what inspired it.

PRR: Majnun reflects my mad love for carpets, and the extent that I would personally go, to lug back carpets from my travels. Being immersed in the world of carpets for many years now, when I decided to do a collection of my own, it had to be one that would be an amalgamation of all these years of seeing, wanting and loving carpets from different worlds. We are living in a world where we draw inspiration from what we see around us, and what we see has been a translation of pre-existing ideas in many forms through time. The inspiration for the collection lies in craft traditions that span the geography from Persia to China, the story of the makers and their context. They celebrate iconic carpet traditions reimagined in a contemporary idiom. I’m eternally inspired by the Persian Shikargah, Chinese scroll paintings, the Tibetan Tiger rugs and nomadic Afghan carpets – each has a unique story of its own which has travelled in a continuum through time and cultures.

Jaipur Rugs has always been noted for being that one brand which gives due credit to its artisans – do you feel Indian artisans are finally getting their due?

YC: From Jaipur Rugs’ perspective, the recognition and credit given to Indian artisans have improved in recent years, but there is still a significant gap to be bridged. To support and showcase the artistry and expertise of their artisans, we always remain dedicated to providing them with opportunities for exposure. This has included sending artisans to international platforms and collaborating with prominent designers, which has helped to showcase their talent and skills on a global scale. Jaipur Rugs will continue to work towards ensuring that all Indian artisans receive their due credit and recognition in the industry. We are proud to play a role in promoting Indian artisans and their craft. Overall, there has been a positive shift towards giving due credit to Indian artisans, but there is still much work to be done to ensure that they receive the recognition and support they deserve.

Many luxury brands are trying to break into the Indian market, what are the challenges you foresee for them?

PRR: I think that most brands fail to understand that the Indian diaspora is very diverse and varied. Furthermore, we are traditionalists at heart. Our culture is very important to us and something that we will never really let go of. So, while we may make place in our homes for international brands, our homes will always be an amalgamation of different influences – something loved, something inherited and something acquired.

YC: The Indian market presents a unique set of challenges to luxury brands, despite the attractive growth opportunities it offers. One major challenge is the lack of suitable infrastructure, as luxury showrooms are limited to malls and hotels, while high street markets are overcrowded and do not provide the appropriate ambience. Additionally, high import duties can make luxury products more expensive and less accessible to Indian consumers, while a shortage of quality workforce with knowledge of luxury products and sales skills can pose a challenge to luxury brands. Furthermore, the parallel growing market of counterfeit luxury goods in India can affect the sales of genuine luxury products. Overall, luxury brands will need to navigate these challenges effectively, with a deep understanding of local culture and market conditions, to succeed in the Indian market.

Tell us about a moment from Indian history that truly inspires you.

PRR: There have been fragments of textiles from other geographic regions that have been found as far back as Ashoka’s reign. This demonstrates that cultural collaboration and confluence had been happening since time immemorial.

YC: As the director of Jaipur Rugs, there are several moments from Indian history that inspire me, but one that stands out the most is the hoisting of the national flag on the 5th of August 1947. This momentous occasion will remain etched in the memory of every Indian for generations to come. It was a moment of triumph over oppression and the start of a journey toward progress and prosperity for our nation. This moment serves as a reminder that we must continue to work towards creating a better future for ourselves and our country. We must strive to build a society free from discrimination, where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed. As an entrepreneur, this moment represents the triumph of the human spirit and serves as a reminder of our potential to create a better world.

Tell us about five Indian cities and how they have inspired design in you.

PRR: Bangalore where I grew up with its beautiful blooming trees all year around inspired my love of nature. Jaipur houses some of the finest craft traditions and Showcases the work of the world’s most interesting designers and brands. Bhuj where I learned all about natural dyes like indigo, madder and siyahi and fell in love with Ajrakh. Srinagar where I fell in love with the mountains, and where an early morning Shikara ride will take you into a paradisiacal market of flowers and blooms and finally, Pondicherry where French elegance mixes freely with the exuberant colours of Tamil Nadu.