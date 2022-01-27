Pharell Williams x Tiffany & Co. sunglasses called out for copying Mughal antiques

Designer Nigo recently showcased his debut collection for the french fashion house Kenzo and the runway looks weren’t the only things making headlines. Amongst those watching from the front row was singer and songwriter Pharell Williams who was spotted in a pair of sunglasses from Tiffany & Co. The singer hinted at a Pharell Williams x Tiffany & Co. collaboration but remained mum about further details as he showed support for Nigo and his debut. So, how did one pair of eyewear create so many ripples in the media, let’s break it down.

Williams is notoriously known for his extravagant taste in accessories and was seen wearing a pair of glasses by the luxury jewellery brand, Tiffany & Co. The brand confirmed this when it took to instagram and posted a photo of the ‘happy’ hitmaker wearing the sunnies describing them as “custom designed”. They captioned the picture with “double take” and the netizens online complied. People took to the comment section to point out the familiarities between the sunglasses and a set of rare and gorgeous Mughal spectacles set up for auction last year.

Sotheby’s and the Mughal antique eyewear

Sotheby’s, the legacy auction house, offered a pair of 17th century mughal spectacles for auction in October 2021. One of the original glasses features teardrop emerald lenses while the other has rounder lenses carved out of diamond. The pair is believed to have originally belonged to the Indian Mughal royals and come with their fair share of cultural significance. It is believed that the glasses were designed to heal the wearer, offer enlightenment and ward off evil. They are known to be associated with the famous emperor Shah Jahan.

Not only was the Pharell Williams x Tiffany & Co. collaboration called out for the striking likeness, fine jewellery buffs didn’t fail to notice that there seemed to be no mention of the mughal antique nor any of the due inspiration during the brand communications. While one user commented “‘Custom-designed’ or custom-copied?? 🧐”. Another user, Annabel Davidson wrote “I think @tiffanyandco made a mistake in not referencing the pair so many of us saw last year” on a post she made on her personal account.

The incident has been deemed as cultural appropriation, what stands out most is the lack of acknowledgement for their creation’s original inspiration. It is not unheard of for history and its artifacts to have designs modeled after them. However, it’s a rather unlikely misstep to not mention the antique that the world has already seen a year prior on the news. These spectacular spectacles have become a new entry in the long running and must have discussion about cultural appropriation as people continue to take notice.

Hero Image: Courtesy Tiffany and Co. Instagram. Featured Image: Courtesy alcorn.hair Instagram