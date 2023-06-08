In conversation with the woman who redefines body positivity in style, Prableen Kaur Bhomrah

Shunning the age-old norms of beauty and shattering the glass ceiling with her positive and inspiring outlook, Prableen Kaur Bhomrah talks about body positivity, social media, fashion and more.

The lines between what’s real and what’s unreal have been blurring of late, courtesy of social media setting some unachievable standards. Those unattainably toned bodies, heightened cheekbones, that flawless jawline and that glass skin, all of this combined sounds like a starter pack for having an Instagram feed in the 20s. There may be numerous content creators who have worked their way up based on content that can be unrelatable at times but spotting ones inclined towards showcasing their real selves seems like the only way to sustain in this ever-changing digital world. That said, here we have the one keeping it real at all times no matter what- Prableen Kaur Bhomrah aka #nofilterwithpkb, taking pride in her curves and steering away from the typical unrealistic definition of perfection.

Choosing to show her raw and unfiltered side, Prableen Kaur Bhomrah’s success lies in her ability to embrace her flaws and take pride in the same. In order to gain deeper insight into her journey we decided to have a candid conversation with the creator about the boons and banes of social media and more.

Prableen Kaur Bhomrah on body positivity, content creation and more…

Tell us about your journey and how you think you have evolved over the years.

Initially, when I started my journey I did not think that I will come this far. I was just another creator that wanted to produce makeup and fashion content but eventually, when I found my cause and understood that there is a need to bring awareness about skin positivity, I felt that I found my calling. I’ve evolved to become a very confident content creator and a confident woman who is comfortable in her body and skin and is motivating others to do the same.

How do you keep a balance between skin/body positivity, makeup, and fashion content?

My main motive is to show my unfiltered self to the world, so I try to incorporate that while I’m doing my makeup or wearing something, trying to be as real as possible. I strive to be as authentic as possible and showcase my true self to the world. Whenever I create makeup-related content, I try to show an unfiltered version of my skin. There is always a message for people to understand the importance of being comfortable, authentic, and filter-free. I balance it out by adding these segments to all my content pieces, while also providing my audience with a variety of content.

What are the boons and banes of being a content creator?

Being a content creator comes with its own set of pros and cons. On one hand, it offers the chance to partner with different brands, expand your reach to a large audience, and cultivate a devoted and genuine following. Conversely, the drawbacks include the substantial amount of online hate and negativity one may face. The unrelenting trolling and criticism can take a severe toll on one’s mental well-being and become overwhelming and exhausting to deal with.

What are a few stereotypes that you’d like to break?

The stereotypes that I’ve always wanted to break are when people expect women to wear certain sorts of clothes because of their particular body shape. It’s high time we break that and I’m so glad we’re on our way to doing it. I want to help more and more women get comfortable in their bodies because outfits are supposed to fit us and not the other way around. One other stereotype that I would want to break is that women can’t run the house on their own. From our childhood, we’ve been told that men are going to take care of the house and women are supposed to stay back and do the house chores. It’s the complete opposite now where women can work and take care of the house simultaneously.

What are some of your current fashion and beauty obsessions?

For my beauty obsession, I’ve always been a blush person so I’m loving the lip and cheek tint splurge that is happening. I’ve shopped for all the creamy blushes that are available in the market and it just looks so good and I’m obsessed with it. When it comes to fashion, I’m very much into boots right now. I was never a boot person but right now I am. I also love accessories. I’ve always been the earrings kind of a girl so I feel overall these are my current fashion and beauty obsession.

How do you motivate yourself to keep creating content on social media and what strategies do you use to come up with ideas for new content?

I draw inspiration from the constantly evolving trends in music and other online content worldwide. Moreover, my audience’s persistent demands for new recommendations and their desire for fresh and innovative content compel me to create even on days when my motivation is low. Their unwavering support keeps me driven to deliver good content.

What’s something on your bucket list that you want to achieve this year?

My bucket wish list this year is to travel internationally. I’ve never been outside India and travelled to very few places even in India. Another thing on my list is to host a meet and greet because that’s also something I’m looking forward to.

A few words of wisdom for all the aspirating women who wish to carve a niche in the domain of content creation?

To all the women struggling to make their mark in the over-saturated world of content creation, I understand the challenges you face. It is crucial to identify and hone your niche, regardless of what it may be. For instance, if you specialise in makeup artistry, it is essential to incorporate unique elements to stand out in a crowded market. Similarly, if you focus on body positivity, showcasing fashion from a distinctive perspective or portraying the unfiltered reality of Indian women’s bodies can set you apart from the rest. In a world where representation is critical, providing an authentic and genuine representation can be the differentiating factor that gets you noticed.

Regarding your new series “Your quest to find out perfect jeans”. Can you elaborate on why fast fashion brands need to adapt size inclusivity?

Fast fashion brands need to adapt to size inclusivity because fashion is for all. So be it minus or plus size, fashion should cater to everybody. Having sizes for all is the bare minimum a brand can offer. A customisable section would do wonders where people could have a fit created for them!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Prableenkaurbhomrah/IG