Prada celebrates their distinctive emblem with ‘The Symbole’ handbag
13 May 2022 07:49 PM

Jhanvi Duggal
The family of totes just got richer in class and sassier in style with Prada’s newest launch, the Prada Symbole handbag.

Witnessing new forms of opulence and buying lavish additions for your wardrobes is what you girls live for right? Speaking of which, it’s time to take your obsession for opulence forward with Prada’s newest campaign ‘The Symbole’. In a world full of totes and minis, Prada drops another stunner drawn from the brand’s heritage. The tote sure checks all your requirements ranging from style to class. 

The Prada Symbole handbag

Prada
@prada/IG

If you’ve been looking for a luxurious addition to your collection of totes well then you sure are in desperate need of the Prada  Symbole handbag. Reinventing the DNA of the brand with the iconic triangle, the Prada Symbole handbag calls for a versatile addition to their collection. Furthermore, the artistic brains behind the campaign, Catherine Opie, Thomas Ruff, and Carrie Mae Weems sure deserve the credit for the intricacy of design. 

Mira Rajput carries the Prada Symbole handbag in style

Prada
@mira.kapoor/IG

Triangles looked never so intriguing, trimmed in Saffiano leather and adding a dash of luxury into their terrific emblem. This versatile tote offers an ode to Prada’s long-lived heritage. Apart from Hunter Schafer being the face of the campaign, we recently witnessed one of B-Town’s finest ladies calling it dibs for the bag, Mira Kapoor. Mira was seen looking effortlessly classy in an all-beige onesie, carrying this classy tote and giving us a taste of Prada’s limitless grandeur. So, take cues from Mira’s style and add this one-of-a-kind exquisite tote to your shelves, as with the diva giving it a nod, the bag sure deserves all the heed.

All images courtesy: Instagram

Jhanvi Duggal
