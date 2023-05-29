Priyanka Kapadia on curating Anushka Sharma’s chic Cannes wardrobe | Exclusive

The most anticipated debut was also one of the most sophisticated and exquisite ones at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Yes, it was Anushka Sharma slaying her Cannes debut in an embellished Richard Quinn gown, styled by Priyanka Kapadia.

The revered red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 was bustling with debuts and veterans like every year. Speaking of which the most anticipated debut was of the one woman we have been eagerly waiting to join the Cannes debut club aka Anushka Sharma. Just when we thought the lineup of Indian debuts come to an end, little did we know that Anushka Sharma had planned a surprising walk down that red carpet exuding an effortless poise much like her charming personality. Amidst all those ruffles and dramatic trains, Anushka Sharma took the minimal route. She donned an ethereal ensemble from Richard Quinn, one designer celebrated for his grace and finesse. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Sharma’s embellished gown, the sleek bun and the soft glam, all of it combined rightly spelt out elegance and gave us yet another reason to obsess over the actor’s style streak.

Priyanka Kapadia on styling Anushka Sharma for her Cannes debut

Priyanka Kapadia’s creative intellect perfectly aligns with Anushka Sharma’s charming personality and Richard Quinn’s design ethos, resulting in a sheer glam and sophisticated debut. Having said that we have Priyanka Kapadia decoding Sharma’s red carpet look and tells us what went behind curating the same. “We didn’t want to let the occasion overwhelm her, or take away from who she is. We wanted to stay true to her personal style – no big frills or flounces and no gimmicks. There is a certain drama you can achieve even while being understated” says Priyanka.

Keeping it minimal wasn’t just the memo for Anushka’s red carpet look, but also for her second look which was again a chic choice that steered away from loud and over-the-top choices. Adding to the same, Priyanka Kapadia decodes the mood board for Anushka’s Cannes wardrobe. “The approach was romantic in a contemporary and elevated way. Like old Hollywood glam without the gimmicks and the right touches of sparkle, just enough and effortless. The chopped drop earrings and rings added the perfect finishing touch to the dress. And the drama was around the shoulders. It was bold and beautiful without being over the top. It was just the right temperament. For her second look, we steered away from a mainstream dress for the red carpet. The Prada top and trousers had all the elements of a night-out look. The sequins and the exaggerated shape just came onto the body as a super chic and sophisticated look and the Cartier ear cuffs were just the right amount of edge the outfit needed making it her own. It was understated and elegant but had a personal touch – she stood out in her own beautiful way she always does. Nothing too loud, much like the star herself” adds Priyanka.

