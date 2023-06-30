Set your hearts on these Queer-owned fashion labels this pride month

We bring you a list of queer-owned fashion labels to add colour to your wardrobe.

I think we can all agree that there aren’t many as creative as the queer community. From makeup to accessories, the queer community never fails to do head-turning experiments with their fashion game. Since fashion is a great form of expression, you will be surprised to see that today some members of the pride community have not only surfaced their fashion statements but also stepped in the shoes of entrepreneurs with successful businesses.

Queer owned fashion labels to add to your cart

Bobo Calcutta

Eccentric colours flow through Kolkata-based designer’s fashion label- Bobo Calcutta. Inspired by his homeland, natural elements often find their way to Ayushman Mitra’s gender-fluid clothing label. One sees a splash of colours with queer narratives intermingled to give life to Mitra’s creations. Abstract art forms like surrealism and Jamini Roy’s paintings have also found space on this queer-owned fashion label.

Medusa

North-east India’s first ever queer-owned fashion label, Medusa is proudly owned by Purab H Brahma. For the founder, clothes have always been a form of expression for identity. With this idea, Medusa was born in 2020. The online brand offers a rainbow collection of hoodies, chest binders, t-shirts, socks, masks and knitted sweaters. Medusa’s products offer comfort and a sense of identification with the pride community.

Studio Kabir

A poetic queer clothing brand, Studio Kabir is run by Shubham Dattatray Kshirsagar. Deriving inspiration from Sant Kabir’s poems, this brand creates queer clothing woven by artisans from all over India. One can find a homegrown range of woven shirts, jackets, and jholas, as well as frill dresses and wraparounds. To add to their collection, the brand also sells lip balms and woven wallets with indigenous techniques from the tribals of India.

Gagged

An experimental, colourful and handpainted collection of queer clothing is housed by Gagged. Founded by Rudraksh Rawat of Ghaziabad, India, this label brings down any gender tag when it comes to choosing the right fit. Inspired by casual street style, this brand works with subtle colours and presents one of the finest summer outfits to grab a hand on this season. From denim to tote bags, hats and button-down shirts, gagged has it all!

Vulgar

Owned by NIFT alumni, Akshay Sharma, Vulgar is yet another queer-owned fashion label to put your hands on. It is an inclusive fashion brand headed to reinvent the meaning of vulgarity in the fashion industry. The brand’s collections are inspired by gender-fluid fashion offering its customers a range of technicolour shirts, bodycon dresses, cut-out denim and bodysuits.

Param Sahib Clothing

A Punjabi by religion, Param Sahib’s queer-owned fashion label is home to colourful outfits combined with pure Indianness. Worn by many celebrities, Param Sahib’s designs are perfect for any Indian occasion. Apart from its extravagant collection of lehengas and party dresses, the brand also makes technicolour-printed kurtas and elaborate headgear to add that touch of glam to every product.

Rainbow Monkey

With a mission to bring equality in fashion, Rainbow Monkey was launched in 2019. The queer-owned fashion label celebrates diversity with retro-vibed clothing and pop of colour in every outfit. Priyal Thakkar, the brain behind the brand never misses an inch to add that last-minute touches to their rainbow outfits. You get to choose from a variety of co-ord sets, t-shirts and patchwork midi dresses at Rainbow Monkey.

