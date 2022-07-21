Rahul Khanna stars his entrepreneurial journey with RKXC, a collaboration with Chokore India

If you’re as social media savvy as us, you’re bound to know what a style icon Rahul Khanna is. His suave and sharp personal style has always kept the men envious and the ladies asking for more. The actor and style sensation all set to play the entrepreneurial role with RKXC, his collaboration with Chokore India.

Stalking the dapper dudes on Insta is definitely one leisure time activity that we’re NOT guilty of, right? Speaking of which I’m sure you all must have had one of the most stylish and suave men in the industry, Rahul Khanna on your stalking list. From being a prolific actor to catching our attention with his classic and chic sense of style, the actor sure has come a long way. Speaking of coming a long way, Khanna seems to have taken the entrepreneurial route as he is all set to make his foray into the domain of fashion with RKXC, his collaboration with Chokore India. The OG style sensation swears by taking the fashion play a notch above with his collection of accessories in accordance with Chokore India.

RKXC- Rahul Khanna’s collaboration with Chokore India

Rahul has had a close affinity to the world of fashion from very early on. And now after much anticipation, the actor is officially entering the world of fashion by curating an exclusive men’s accessories collection for Chokore titled – RKXC. The brand is best known to deliver a design-led range of accessories that entices both men and women, encompassing a blend of Indian traditional designs which exemplify all things bon chic, bon genre. In this one of its kind initiative, Khanna tends to infuse his style sensibilities with the playful needs of the modern generation.

With Chokore India’s global appeal and Rahul Khanna’s limitless poise, the line is all about showcasing the actor’s own personal style. This capsule collection comprises a mix of classic, high-caliber, investment pieces such as exquisite silk neckties, classic self-tie bow ties, and pocket squares. The association is a collector’s dream and caters to those individuals who appreciate all things refined, no matter the gender they identify with or conform to.

Speaking about the collection, Rahul Khanna says, “Our pocket squares are made in India, using the most beautiful, locally sourced eri silk and fine linen. All our ties are hand-crafted in Italy by a renowned fabricator that manufactures for some of the world’s most coveted luxury brands. Naturally, I have my favourites, yet, every single product in the line is one that I, myself, would wear. While the products are not inexpensive, we’ve worked to offer them within a highly accessible price range, considering their superb quality.”